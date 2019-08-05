Gunmakers’ stock rises following mass shootings

Shares of US gunmakers rose Monday, bucking huge declines in the broader market, amid renewed calls for gun control measures following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend. Gun company stocks have typically traded higher after mass shootings as consumers may step up purchases to get ahead of potential regulatory changes that could make it more difficult to obtain guns. President Trump on Monday morning tweeted about linking “strong background checks” and immigration reforms, although he didn’t discuss gun control in later remarks on the shootings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Fed wants workers to get paid more quickly

The Federal Reserve said Monday that it will create a real-time payments system, with the goal of making paychecks and money transfers available for use more immediately. The move is aimed at narrowing the amount of time between when money is deposited or transferred into an account and when it is available for use. That gap can span several hours or several days, putting individuals — particularly low-income Americans — at a disadvantage. Community groups, smaller banks and advocates for low-wage earners have been calling for the Fed to limit the delay and to create a public sector option for real-time payments. But some in the banking industry, particularly large banks, have pushed back against the effort over concerns that the Fed’s involvement will compete with their products and potentially crowd out private-sector efforts. The round-the-clock service will be called FedNow and is expected to become available in 2023 or 2024, according to the Fed’s news release. — NEW YORK TIMES

BRANDING

Vegas stadium being built for Raiders will bear Allegiant name

A $1.9 billion stadium being built for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders when the team moves to Las Vegas next year is being named for Allegiant Travel Co., team and company officials said Monday. The announcement came during a ceremony marking installation of the final steel beam for the roof of the 65,000-seat indoor stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel is the publicly traded corporate parent of Allegiant Air, a low-fare carrier with 55 nonstop routes in the United States. Company chairman and chief executive Maury Gallagher said in a statement the facility name will ‘‘amplify’’ the airline’s focus on leisure and vacation travel and its own resort development in Florida. Terms of the agreement weren’t made public, but experts told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the deal might cost up to $25 million annually in cash and in-kind services. The Raiders are moving after the upcoming season. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Planned strike at Heathrow averted, for now

Heathrow management made an 11th-hour offer to a union representing thousands of ground staff, leading to the suspension of a planned strike on Tuesday which would have disrupted flights at Europe’s busiest airport. The Unite labor group will take the improved offer to members for a vote and hold off on plans for a walkout, according to a statement Monday from the airport. A planned walkout on Aug. 23 and 24 is still planned. The union said it would not disclose details of the pay offer until after the ballot. The announcement came just hours before the workers were set to walk off the job, although the chances of getting a breakthrough had improved after the two sides in the pay dispute agreed to continue to talk. While the first day of the labor action on Monday was cancelled, 16 of 676 scheduled departures were still scrapped, according to the airport, with five more moved to other London terminals. “We remain hopeful that we can find a resolution and stop this disruptive and unnecessary threat of strike action,” Heathrow said in the statement. “We regret that passengers have been inconvenienced by this.” The threat of travel upheaval at Heathrow adds to risks at British Airways, where a separate dispute over pay between management and pilots may also lead to strikes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPBUILDING

Yard that built Titanic in danger of sinking

The Belfast shipyard that built the Titanic has called in administrators after last-ditch efforts failed to rescue a company that had once typified Britain’s industrial might. Harland and Wolff appointed BDO as administrators after its Norwegian parent company, Dolphin Drilling, failed to find a buyer, union officials said. An insolvency hearing is set for Tuesday. The shipyard was best known for constructing the doomed White Star liner, Titanic, which sank on its maiden trans-Atlantic voyage in 1912 after striking an iceberg. But the firm was one of the UK’s key industrial producers during World War II, building some 150 ships. Its massive yellow cranes, Samson and Goliath, are considered landmarks of Belfast — a point of pride. It once boasted a workforce of 30,000, but now employs only about 125, though it supported hundreds of other jobs in its supply chain. Workers vowed to occupy the shipyard until heavy industry and shipbuilding could be secured, but the government so far has declined to intervene. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

HSBC chief executive resigns after just 18 months

HSBC’s chief executive, John Flint, is stepping down after 18 months in the role, a surprise announcement that the bank said Monday was “by mutual agreement with the board.” Noel Quinn, the bank’s chief executive for commercial banking, will fill the top job on an interim basis while the bank begins a global job search. Flint resigned on the same day that HSBC, Europe’s largest bank by assets, reported what several analysts described as solid results. Profit after tax for the first half of 2019 rose 18.1 percent to $9.9 billion, while revenue was up 7.6 percent to $29.4 billion. But the bank also announced job cuts amounting to nearly 2 percent of its global workforce of close to 238,000. One analyst, Benjamin Toms at RBC Capital Markets, an investment bank, cited “geopolitical uncertainty” as affecting the bank’s global business. HSBC, with headquarters in London, appears to be preparing for a more challenging environment as the trade wars between the United States and China cast shadows over its critical Asia businesses, and Brexit remains unresolved. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Senators want Google to offer temp workers staff jobs

A group of Democratic senators has demanded in a letter sent to Google’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, that the Internet giant convert its more than 120,000 temporary and contract workers to full-time employees. The letter, written by Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, also urged Google to stop its “anti-worker practices” and treat everyone at the company equally. Among the 10 senators who signed were three running for president: Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. As of March, Google had more temporary workers than full-time employees — 121,000 temps and contractors and 102,000 full-timers, according to company data viewed by The New York Times. The senators pushed for a number of changes to how the company treats temps and contractors, including moving them to full-time status after six months as well as equalizing their wages and benefits with permanent staff. While many of the temps and contractors sit in the same offices as Google employees and often do similar work, they usually make less money, have worse benefit plans, and do not enjoy the same rights.

— NEW YORK TIMES