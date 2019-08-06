Founder of Care.com to step down as CEO

Care.com’s stock plunged Tuesday after the company disclosed that its founder, Sheila Lirio Marcelo, is stepping down as CEO and that revenue for 2019 would probably fall short of the company’s earlier expectations. Marcelo will remain CEO until a successor is found and will then move into the role of executive chair, considered a part-time position by the company. Care.com, of Waltham, now estimates revenue of $206.5 million to $208 million this year, compared to an earlier range of $217 million to $221 million. The company’s shares fell 24 percent to close at $7.73 on Tuesday. It wasn’t the first rough day for the stock: The shares have slid more than 65 percent since The Wall Street Journal in March published a story that focused on inadequate vetting of caregivers that used the site. As a result, the company pledged to expand its background checks and to implement other safety measures. — JON CHESTO

FINANCE

Apple credit card now available

The Apple credit card designed primarily for mobile use is here. Some iPhone users who requested a notification about Apple Card were to get invites Tuesday to apply through Apple’s Wallet app. The company plans to expand sign-ups more broadly in coming weeks. The card, announced in March in partnership with Goldman Sachs, is available only in the United States. The company promises quick sign-ups and the elimination of most fees. Customers typically get 2 percent cash back when using Apple’s app to pay. Industry experts say the financial benefits of the card mirror many of those already available for consumers. What sets Apple Card apart is its reliance on the iPhone. Though customers can request a physical card for free, an iPhone is required to apply, check statements, and pay balances. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

CREDIT CARDS

Mastercard pays $3.19b for platform

Mastercard agreed to buy a payments platform owned by Denmark-based Nets for 2.85 billion euros ($3.19 billion), using its biggest-ever acquisition to help extend a push into faster payments. With the purchase, Mastercard is getting an electronic-billing platform along with clearing and instant-payment services, according to a statement Tuesday. The company said the purchase will hurt profit for as long as two years after it’s completed, which is expected in the first half of 2020. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon’s robots hit another neighborhood

Amazon’s self-driving robots will be roaming the streets of another neighborhood. The online shopping giant says the six-wheeled robots, about the size of a Labrador, will begin delivering packages in Irvine, Calif. Amazon began testing them in a suburb of Seattle at the beginning of the year. Amazon says the robots, which are light blue and have the Amazon smile logo stamped on their sides, are able to avoid crashing into trash cans or pedestrians. Still, a worker will accompany the robots at first. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

Former coal baron donates $1m to protesting miners

A former coal baron is donating $1 million to miners protesting in Kentucky after their employer went bankrupt and their paychecks bounced. Onetime Cumberland Resources Ltd. founder Richard Gilliam said he will give $2,000 apiece to 508 workers waiting to be paid by Blackjewel LLC. Gilliam, who started a charitable foundation with his late wife in 2010 after selling Cumberland, said in an e-mailed statement that he hopes the money “will act as a bridge” for the miners until they’re paid. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

truckmaker eyeing GM plant had just $6,000 in sales

The maker of electric trucks in talks to reopen an Ohio car factory that President Trump has championed reported dismal results as vehicle shipments ground to a halt. Workhorse Group had just $6,000 in sales during the three months ended in June, down from about $171,000 a year earlier. The Cincinnati company announced in May that it was in discussions with General Motors Co. to form a new affiliate that would buy the shuttered Chevrolet Cruze car plant in Lordstown, Ohio. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FOOD

Largest US milk producer blames falling sales on switch to water

Dean Foods Co., the biggest US milk processor, is blaming water for its earnings miss. The Dallas company, which replaced its chief executive weeks ago and has been exploring “strategic options” for months, fell as much as 34 percent after reporting a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss. Declining milk consumption is a trend that has helped deliver four consecutive quarters of losses for Dean. Competition is coming from all sides, with alternatives like almond milk eating into market share and retailers including Walmart opting to process their own milk. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Massachusetts man ordered to close unlicensed pet shop

A Massachusetts man has been ordered to permanently stop operating an unlicensed and unsanitary pet shop out of his home and to pay more than $480,000 in penalties and damages for selling sick and dying puppies. Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday that a judge had entered a default judgment against Heath Morse, of Shrewsbury, barring him from ever selling dogs in the state. The state sued Morse in November. The authorities say that from 2016 until October he sold more than three dozen bulldog puppies for thousands of dollars each. More than a quarter of them ultimately died, many within days of purchase, and customers paid thousands in veterinary bills to treat or euthanize sick dogs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ECONOMY

Number of open jobs static in June

The number of open US jobs was largely unchanged in June and hiring slipped, suggesting the job market has cooled a bit. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available jobs fell by just 0.5 percent, to 7.35 million. That was down from a record high in November of 7.63 million, but still a healthy level. Total hiring slipped 1 percent to 5.7 million, below a record of nearly 6 million in April. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOD

Bumble Bee may claim bankruptcy

Bumble Bee Seafood is considering a bankruptcy filing to ease its financial burden, which stems in part from a 2017 guilty plea to federal price-fixing charges, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The prospect of a court-supervised restructuring under Chapter 11 is among several options being evaluated, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. One alternative would involve finding a buyer, but any suitor might have to deal with fallout from some of the legal proceedings that are still in progress, they said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPBUILDING

Northern Ireland company to oversee yard where Titanic was built

The Belfast consultancy BDO Northern Ireland Partners says it will oversee the administration of the shipyard that built the Titanic after the company ran out of money. Harland and Wolff appointed BDO as administrators after its Norwegian parent, Dolphin Drilling, failed to find a buyer following its insolvency. The Belfast shipyard was best known for constructing the doomed White Star liner that sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg. It once boasted a workforce of 30,000, but now employs about 125, though it supported hundreds of other jobs in its supply chain. — ASSOCIATED PRESS