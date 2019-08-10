The week in business

Three big Boston teaching hospitals are launching an initiative to help families facing eviction, collectively acknowledging the strong connection between stable housing and good health. Together, Boston Medical Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital plan to spend about $3 million over three years to fund housing programs through grants to community organizations. The first $1.5 million is slated for families struggling with unstable housing, including those behind on rent payments and at risk of eviction. The initiative reflects the growing recognition in the health care industry that such issues as housing, education, and food play a critical role in a person’s health — and in health care costs. BMC, Children’s, and the Brigham are all required to devote money to community initiatives as a condition of state approval for large construction projects underway at each of their campuses. All three hospitals decided to focus on housing. “Housing is a significant challenge for lots of vulnerable populations in the city of Boston, and a lot of those vulnerable populations are our patients,” said Wanda McClain, vice president of community health and health equity at Brigham and Women’s. “If you don’t have housing, it’s hard to focus on other things,” she said. The unusual three-way partnership began with BMC. The safety net hospital — where an estimated 10 percent of patients are homeless or living in unstable housing — committed in 2017 to spending $6.5 million on housing programs over five years. Children’s Hospital and the Brigham later joined BMC to create the new Innovative Stable Housing Initiative. Organizers hope the effort eventually expands to include other hospitals. — PRIYANKA DAYAL MCCLUSKEY

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novartis division accused of falsifying data to the FDA

Novartis chief executive Vas Narasimhan began his tenure with an inherited scandal. Now he’s got one all his own. The revelation on Tuesday that AveXis, Novartis’s gene therapy division, submitted falsified data to the Food and Drug Administration is at the very least a blemish on the brief reign of Narasimhan, a rising figure who took over in early 2018 with a promise to change the culture at the Swiss drug maker, which has a major presence in Cambridge. But it also threatens to become a much bigger scandal. At issue is what Novartis knew — and when it knew it — about the manipulation of data used to win approval of its gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy. According to the FDA, company officials at AveXis were aware of the issues as early as March but didn’t inform regulators until late June. The drug, the first gene therapy for a type of SMA and the most expensive therapy on the market to date, was approved in May. Narasimhan, 43, took the reins at Novartis with the stated goal of changing the culture at a drug company that traces its roots back to 1859. In more recent years, Novartis has faced a string of allegations of bribery, charges of data falsification, and accusations of illegal marketing. Narasimhan promised to transform the company and make such scandals a thing of the past. Indeed, his first test came quickly. In May 2018, Novartis got dragged into the circus surrounding Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Trump who was convicted of fraud and perjury. The company’s association with Cohen, who had pitched himself as a fixer for Novartis, “completely blindsided” Narasimhan, he said months later. The damage from the crisis, however, was limited for Narasimhan, largely because the relationship with Cohen had been cemented under his predecessor. Over the following months, Narasimhan won industry praise for his candor and his efforts to transform Novartis, including by selling off parts of the company not focused on its core business of prescription drugs. — DAMIAN GARDE, STAT

RETAIL

Barneys in Boston to remain open while 15 stores are slated for closing

Keep calm, local luxury fashion shoppers in need of an $8,000 sport coat or $1,250 sandals — the Barneys New York store in Boston will remain open despite the company’s plan to close most of its shops nationwide in conjunction with a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The struggling department store chain said Tuesday that 15 of its 22 stores will go dark. The store at Copley Place in the Back Bay, however, will stay in business, along with four other flagship locations in New York and California, and two discount warehouses. The Barneys in Boston is one of the company’s top-performing locations, a Barneys representative said. The company also still plans to open a restaurant, Freds at Barneys New York, later this year at Copley Place. Barneys began in New York in 1923 as a discount clothing store, but it has long been known for high-end clothing, beauty products, and home goods from designer brands such as Balenciaga, Givenchy, and Chanel. It features products such as a $10,200 floral-embellished tulle dress from Fendi and a pair of Deakin & Francis skull-shaped cuff links for $7,995. As with other retailers, the chain’s store sales have been hurt as more consumers do their buying online. — ALLISON HAGAN

PHARMACEUTICALS

Cerevel Therapeutics to move into Cambridge Crossing

Another drug maker is putting down roots in a fast-emerging business district just north of Kendall Square. Cerevel Therapeutics said Wednesday it will lease about 60,000 square feet in a new building at Cambridge Crossing, a massive 43-acre development straddling the Cambridge-Somerville-Boston lines. The complex, which is under construction, already is sprouting several life science office and lab buildings. A spinoff of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Cerevel was formed last year — with a $350 million investment by Bain Capital — to develop therapies for central nervous system disorders such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. The company will move next year into a building on Jacobs Street that’s nearly complete and will also house the North American headquarters of Philips Healthcare. It’s the latest in a string of wins for developer DivcoWest, which has leased 1.3 million square feet of office and lab space at Cambridge Crossing since relaunching the project two years ago. Along with Philips, drugmaker Sanofi has leased two full buildings — now under way — for about 900,000 square feet in all. DivcoWest is also in talks with potential tenants for space in a fourth building — at 504,000 square feet — that’s being built. — TIM LOGAN

REAL ESTATE

Millennium Tower’s ‘Grand Penthouse’ is on the market again

Millennium Tower’s “Grand Penthouse” — an eight-bedroom, nine-bath manse that fills the entire 60th floor of the Downtown Crossing sykscraper — has been listed for sale again. The asking price? $45 million, or $10 million more than what billionaire Jonathan Grayken paid to buy it when the building opened three years ago. It’s unclear if Grayken will actually get that much for the 13,000-square-foot pad. He bought it for $5 million below Millennium Partners’ initial $40 million asking price, after all. But it’s an indication of the huge sums that at least a few people are willing to pay to live in high in the sky above Boston. — TIM LOGAN