Stories you may have missed from the world of business

The US and world economies are at their riskiest moment since the global financial crisis a decade ago as trade tensions continue to grow, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said Sunday. He spoke on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” about a “sadomasochistic and foolish trade conflict” with China under President Trump. “We are losing very substantial amounts in terms of uncertainty, reduced investment, reduced job creation, for the sake of benefits that are very unlikely to be of substantial magnitude,” said Summers, a former president of Harvard University. “I don’t think there’s any question that American workers are going to be poorer, American companies are going to be less profitable, and the American economy is going to be worse off because of the course we’re on.” Summers said that despite the risks, a crisis of the magnitude seen during the previous recession “would be a great surprise.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Average US price of gas down 6 cents per gallon to $2.74

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 6 cents per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that increased refinery production and lower crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump. The average is 18 cents lower than what it was a year ago. The highest price in the nation is $3.63 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest is $2.16 in Baton Rouge, La. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INDUSTRIAL

AMS offers $4.1b for Osram, trumping Bain and Carlyle

AMS AG has offered 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion) for Osram Licht AG, the second attempt by the Austrian light and sensor maker to acquire its embattled German rival. The offer values each Osram share at 38.50 euros and depends on the target waiving a standstill agreement, AMS said Sunday. Its offer is higher than the 35 euros a share accepted by Osram’s board from Boston-based Bain Capital and Carlyle Group, which values the former Siemens AG unit at 3.4 billion euros. That agreement was thrown into jeopardy Aug. 8 when the top shareholder, Allianz Global Investors, rejected it as too low. AMS had already approached Osram with a 38.50 euro-per-share offer that it snuffed out shortly after the German company made it public last month. Osram became a takeover target after a series of profit warnings and a public spat over strategy with Siemens, which spun off the division in 2013. Osram earnings have suffered because automakers and suppliers are grappling with shrinking demand in China and Europe and the transition to electric cars. Investors also lost confidence in the ability of CEO Olaf Berlien to turn Osram around. The stock has lost more than half its value since peaking in early 2018. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PUBLISHING

J.D. Salinger’s books are finally going digital

You’ll finally be able to catch the late J.D. Salinger’s books in digital format. Publisher Little, Brown and Co. said all four of his works, including ‘‘The Catcher in the Rye,’’ will be available as e-books Tuesday, the first time all his published work will be available digitally. His son, Matt Salinger, said the digital holdout ended because many readers use e-books exclusively and some people with disabilities can use only them. The books also include ‘‘Nine Stories,’’ “Franny and Zooey,’’ and ‘‘Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters and Seymour: An Introduction.’’ The electronic publication continues a yearlong centennial celebration of the author’s birth and his contributions. Salinger, who died in 2010, lived a reclusive life in Cornish, N.H. He not only stopped releasing new work but rejected any reissues or e-book editions. Salinger also has said unpublished work by his late father will be coming out, but may be years away.

