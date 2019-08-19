GE still railing against Markopolos report

General Electric doubled down on its financial performance and reputation Monday, less than a week after a hefty report accused it of fraud and suggested the conglomerate was headed toward bankruptcy. The Boston company’s stock plunged more than 11 percent Thursday after Harry Markopolos, the whistleblower who raised flags about Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme in 2008, published a report alleging the company misled investors in financial statements to the tune of $38 billion. He called GE ‘‘a bigger fraud than Enron.’’ The company has aggressively disputed the report as ‘‘meritless.’’ CEO Lawrence Culp noted that Markopolos stands to gain from a drop in GE’s share price. Markopolos has said that he examined GE at the request of an unidentified US-based hedge fund and that he would receive a ‘‘decent percentage’’ of any proceeds the hedge fund earns from shorting its stock. On Monday, Steve Winoker, vice president of GE’s investor communications, wrote on GE’s website: ‘‘We operate with absolute integrity and stand behind our financial reporting. Our team remains confident in our company’s long-term strengths.’’ — WASHINGTON POST

ECONOMY

Boston Fed’s Rosengren still opposes cutting interest rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren continued to push back against further interest-rate cuts by the central bank, arguing he’s not convinced that slowing trade and global growth will significantly dent the US economy. “We’re likely to have a second half of the year that’s much closer to 2 percent growth,” Rosengren said Monday. “I’m not saying there are not circumstances in which I’d be willing to ease. I just want to see evidence we are going into something that is more a slowdown.’’ Rosengren, a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, was one of two officials who dissented when the panel cut rates on July 31. Two days later he released a statement saying he did not see a “compelling case” for adding additional monetary accommodation, while also raising concerns that a cut would add to financial stability risks. Kansas City Fed President Esther George also opposed the decrease, the first time Chairman Jerome Powell had faced a double dissent since he took the Fed’s helm in February 2018. Minutes of last month’s meeting will be released at 2 p.m. in Washington on Wednesday. The Boston Fed chief said policy makers have “plenty of things to be worried about,” ranging from slowing global growth and volatility in financial markets to geopolitical risks in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Still, he expects a resilient American consumer will continue to drive economic output in the United States, and the Fed shouldn’t try to boost economic activity in other countries by cutting rates. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

Analysis shows fewer, more moderate, increases in drug prices

Drug companies are still raising prices for brand-name prescription medicines, just not as often or by as much as they used to, according to an Associated Press analysis. After years of frequent list price hikes, many drug makers are showing some restraint, according to the analysis of drug prices provided by health information firm Elsevier. In the first seven months of 2019, drug makers raised list prices for brand-name prescription medicines by a median of 5 percent. That’s down from about 9 or 10 percent over those months the prior four years, the AP found. From January through July this year, there were 4,483 price hikes, down 36 percent from that stretch in 2015. The industry’s restraint comes as lawmakers of both parties in Congress and the Trump administration are advancing measures to try to curb costs, a concerted effort not seen in Washington for years. Meanwhile, many states are trying to limit drug price increases or to allow residents to buy drugs at lower prices from pharmacies in Canada. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Tesla panel rental packages echo SolarCity offerings

Tesla Inc.’s latest bid to revive its foundering solar division may sound familiar: rentals. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company is now offering panel packages with “no long-term contract” as part of a relaunch announced Sunday by chief executive Elon Musk. But there would be a $1,500 charge if the customer opts out and requests the system’s removal. The rental option harkens back to a leasing product popularized by SolarCity Corp., the debt-burdened former rooftop king that Tesla bought for $2.6 billion in November 2016. While the lease had propelled SolarCity’s growth, the company borrowed heavily to support the strategy. After the acquisition, Tesla prioritized outright sales in an effort to boost profitability. It ceased door-to-door marketing, ended a partnership with Home Depot, and cut jobs. The company recently shifted to offering standardized panel systems online, rather than the bespoke arrays that’s driven the rooftop-solar industry’s growth in the United States. All that has eroded its market share. Tesla’s latest solar relaunch comes less than a month after it reported its third consecutive quarterly decline in solar installations. The monthly payment option includes installation costs as well as support and maintenance, according to Tesla’s website. It’s available in six states — including Massachusetts — and will cost $50 monthly. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOTEL INDUSTRY

Lawsuit alleges that Marriott pricing misleads guests

For more than a decade, Marriott International has been misleading guests about hotel room prices and earning millions in profits as a result, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Washington, D.C.’s attorney general. The complaint, filed in D.C. Superior Court by Attorney General Karl Racine, says Marriott used a ‘‘deceptive’’ and illegal trade practice called ‘‘drip pricing’’ to lure consumers. The filing says the hotel chain hides the true cost of its rooms from consumers shopping on its website or on third-party hotel reservation sites such as Expedia. Daily room rates are posted, but as the consumer selects a room and provides a credit card to reserve it, Marriott often adds a ‘‘resort fee,’’ an ‘‘amenity fee’’ or a ‘‘destination fee’’ ranging from $9 to $95 per day, the complaint alleges. Because of that, the complaint says, customers comparison shopping online are misled into thinking the Marriott room is less expensive than it is. The lawsuit follows an investigation by the attorneys general of 50 states and the District into competitive hotel industry pricing and its effect on customers. The investigation identified 189 properties owned or managed by Marriott where ‘‘resort fees’’ have been charged. Marriott spokesman Jeff Flaherty declined to discuss the complaint. ‘‘We don’t comment on pending litigation,’’ Flaherty said in an e-mail, ‘‘but we look forward to continuing our discussions with other state AGs.’’ — WASHINGTON POST

AVIATION

Boeing must defend firing of workers

A federal official is making Boeing defend itself against charges that it illegally fired workers for supporting a union at its South Carolina assembly plant. The regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled there’s enough merit to send the cases to an administrative law judge. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers claims six workers were wrongly fired and others disciplined at the plant in North Charleston, where employees build the Boeing 787. The federal official denied a union claim that Boeing has failed to bargain over a contract. The union won a May 2018 election to represent about 176 inspectors and technicians. Although a small group, it was a rare labor victory in the state with the lowest percentage of union workers. Boeing is challenging the election. — ASSOCIATED PRESS