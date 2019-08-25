British Airways mistakenly cancels some flights

British Airways told scores of customers Friday that their flights in September had been canceled because of a planned pilots’ strike. Hours later, it said never mind, there had been an error,” but travelers’ fury poured out. The airline got 38,000 calls in 24 hours, plus 33,000 tweets. It increased its Twitter customer service teams by 20 percent and added 70 extra staff members to take calls. Many enraged customers said they had made alternative travel plans before being informed their flight would, in fact, go ahead. Others said they could not get through to customer service representatives. On Sunday, the airline explained: “We are sorry that some customers received an e-mail in error to say that their flight had been canceled on nonstrike days.” The chaos began when the British Airline Pilots Association said British Airways pilots would go on strike over wages on Sept. 9, 10, and 27. The union noted it would be the first pilots’ strike in the 100-year history of British Airways. — NEW YORK TIMES

Gasoline

Average price declines 8 cents per gallon

The average US price of regular gasoline dropped 8 cents per gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.66. On Sunday, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said abundant supply and low crude oil costs contributed to the decrease. The price is 25 cents lower than a year ago. The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon, in Honolulu. The lowest is $2.07, in Baton Rouge, La. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

Corporations

Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s challenge Dimon-led Roundtable

Patagonia and 29 other businesses challenged multinational companies in a New York Times advertisement on Sunday to “walk the walk” and change their incorporation status if they are serious about a new way of doing business that treats all stakeholders equally. The full-page letter was a response to last week’s pledge by 181 members of the Business Roundtable to endorse a philosophical redrawing of the purpose of a corporation to serve all constituents in society — not just investors. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon chairs the Roundtable. Companies that are serious should re-form as a so-called benefit corporation, said the letter, also signed by Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and the insurer Lemonade. That structure makes it clear to investors that long-term goals, often including support for environmental and social causes, are on par with or are ahead of other goal, such as a short-term return for stockholders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

Government

Policy makers and defense businesses to meet in R.I.

Policy makers and defense industry representatives are coming together in Rhode Island to discuss innovation and technologies in development for the military. The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance is hosting its sixth annual conference on defense innovation Monday through Wednesday in Newport. Defense Secretary Mark Esper plans to participate Tuesday. The alliance’s executive director, Molly Donohue Magee, said industry executives can hear from Esper about his priorities, and he can learn about the region’s role in the national defense. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Retail

Target teams up with Disney to open shops

Target is hoping to bring the magic of Mickey Mouse to its customers by opening permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores. Collaborating with Walt Disney Co., the discounter said it will open 25 Disney-branded stores starting Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations by October 2020. Target is also launching a Disney-focused online experience and planning a new store near the entrance of Walt Disney World Resort in 2021. Target is looking to build on its strong sales streak. Last week, it raised its annual profit expectations after reporting strong second-quarter results. It has also been sprucing up its stores. Disney, which has about 300 of its own stores globally, is looking for new ways to reach customers amid weak traffic at malls. Target, which has long sold Disney merchandise, says the Disney shops will average 750 square feet and will be near children’s clothing and toys. — ASSOCIATED PRESS