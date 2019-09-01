Deadline placed on loan claims for students defrauded by colleges

US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has tightened Obama-era rules for student borrowers who say their schools defrauded them, imposing a deadline on claims and eliminating a requirement that the department automatically wipe away the loans of some students whose schools closed while they were enrolled. The new rules apply to federal student loans made from July 2020 onward. They replace policies completed in 2016 that DeVos had delayed carrying out until a court ordered her last year to do so. Now, borrowers seeking loan forgiveness will have much higher hurdles. They will need to prove their college made a deceptive statement “with knowledge of its false, misleading, or deceptive nature or with reckless disregard for the truth,” and that they relied on the claim in deciding to enroll in or stay at the school. They will also need to show the deception harmed them financially. DeVos set a three-year deadline from the date that students graduate or leave their school. “We believe that within three years, the borrower will know whether or not there has been misrepresentation,” Diane Auer Jones, the Education Department’s principal deputy undersecretary, said Friday. The new rules also eliminate the “automatic closed school discharge,” a program that wipes away the loans of students whose school closed before they could complete their degree. Students who do not transfer their credits elsewhere can apply to have their loans erased, but many do not know about the option and never apply. The 2016 rules contributed to the discharge of $222 million in loans owed by nearly 20,000 borrowers, according to the National Student Legal Defense Network, an advocacy group. Senator Richard J. Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, called the changes “another Trump-DeVos giveaway to their for-profit college cronies at the expense of defrauded student borrowers.” Consumer advocates said they planned to challenge the new rules in court. — NEW YORK TIMES

Transportation

R.I. gets $19.5M more in infrastructure funding

Rhode Island is getting $19.5 million in additional federal funding for transportation infrastructure upgrades. Democratic US Senator Jack Reed in a statement on Sunday said the money is in addition to nearly $306 million for bridge, highway, and mass transit programs the state has already received this year. The additional funds will benefit several Department of Transportation road maintenance, bridge repair, and traffic safety projects. The department will commit the funds to specific projects by Sept. 27. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Energy

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe’s economy running

Zimbabweans are relying on Tesla to help them pay their bills. Amid power outages of as long as 18 hours a day, Econet Wireless Ltd., Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile-phone operator, is turning to the California automaker and storable-energy company for batteries to keep its base stations running. The country faces chronic shortages of physical cash, so almost all transactions are digital, many of them via mobile phones. “Telecommunications have become the lifeblood of the economy,” said Norman Moyo, CEO of Distributed Power Africa, which installs the batteries for Econet. “If the telecom network is down in Zimbabwe, you can’t do any transactions.” The installation of 520 Powerwall batteries, with two in each base station, is the largest telecom project in which Tesla has participated, Moyo said. With Econet having about 1,300 base stations in the country and two other mobile-phone companies operating there, Distributed Power intends to install more batteries and could eventually roll the project out to other power-starved countries in Africa, he said. Tesla is working with a number of telecommunications companies around the world and sees a combination of solar panels and battery storage as a good opportunity to expand its business in areas where electricity supply is erratic or nonexistent, it said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Economy

Argentina imposes currency controls as debt crisis escalates

Argentina is imposing currency controls to halt the flow of dollars out of the country as the government teeters on the brink of default. The central bank will set a deadline for exporters to repatriate foreign currency, the government said. Institutions will also require authorization to sell pesos on the foreign exchange market. Argentina’s peso lost more than 25 percent last month after primary election results showed the market-friendly government has little chance of retaining power in October’s polls. Interest rates then soared as the central bank tried to roll over debt, culminating Wednesday in a decision to delay payments on $7 billion of bills coming due this year. The opposition had called for currency controls, saying the government was in “virtual default.” As the central bank tried to shore up the currency, foreign currency reserves tumbled, losing $3 billion on Thursday and Friday alone. As well as pushing back maturities on local short-term debt on Wednesday, Argentina said it will ask holders of $50 billion of longer-term debt to accept a “voluntary reprofiling.” It also plans to renegotiate payments on $44 billion it has borrowed from the International Monetary Fund. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Aviation

American Airlines delays return of Boeing’s Max jet

American Airlines is delaying the expected return of Boeing 737 Max jets. The airline said Sunday that while it ‘‘remains confident’’ that software updates and training will lead to recertification of the aircraft this year, it is extending cancellations for Max flights through Dec. 3. About 140 flights per day will be canceled through Dec. 3. Not all flights scheduled on the Max will be canceled, though; the airline will use other aircraft for some of the flights. But some flights not scheduled on the Max jets may also be canceled. United Airlines had also delayed the Max’s return date, to Dec. 19. Max jets were grounded in March after two accidents killed a total of 346 people. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trade

Stage set for Brexit clash in UK Parliament this week

The UK Labour Party’s chief Brexit adviser says opposition plans to block a ‘‘no-deal’’ Brexit would require postponing the country’s departure deadline again so that the withdrawal doesn’t happen on Oct. 31, as currently scheduled. Keir Starmer told the BBC on Sunday that legislation to be introduced in Parliament as early as Tuesday will focus on extending the deadline to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the European Union without a deal. ‘‘The length of the extension is secondary, frankly. We have simply got to stop us leaving without a deal,’’ he said. It would be Britain’s third extension. Brexit first was set for March 29. A senior minister overseeing preparations for leaving with no EU withdrawal agreement declined to say if Johnson’s government would abide by Parliament’s decision. ‘‘Let’s see what the legislation says,’’ Michael Gove, a Brexit advocate, said. Gove’s refusal to commit to following Parliament sets up a possible constitutional clash over implementing the results of a 2016 referendum. Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 even if there is no deal in place and has made plans to shut Parliament for part of the period before the Oct. 31 deadline. The move would shorten the time his opponents have to try to take control of the Brexit process. EU officials have said they are ready for a ‘‘no-deal’’ scenario. But Germany’s foreign minister said in an interview published Sunday that an orderly withdrawal remains the best option for both sides. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Travel

Computer glitch in France delays hundreds of flights beyond

A computer breakdown briefly disrupted all air traffic in France and caused a cascade of delayed flights in multiple countries Sunday, the last day of Europe’s summer holidays. Hundreds of flights were delayed at airports from Britain to Morocco and beyond. Hours after the problem with a French automatic flight plan system was fixed, schedules still lagged elsewhere. A spokesman for France’s civil aviation authority, DGAC, said the cause was being investigated. The problem had ‘‘no impact on flight security’’ and was fixed before midday, allowing traffic to resume, the spokesman said. But DGAC temporarily halted all air traffic under French control, which included planes flying over France. The directive covered planes going in and out of Paris from Charles de Gaulle, one of Europe’s busiest airports. Passengers traveling from neighboring countries were particularly hard-hit as air traffic authorities struggled to redirect flights. British Airways offered free ticket exchanges to anyone traveling to France, Spain, Italy, or Portugal. — ASSOCIATED PRESS