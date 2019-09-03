More than half of state AGs preparing probe into Google for possible antitrust violations

More than half of the nation’s state attorneys general are readying an investigation into Google for potential antitrust violations, scheduled to be announced next week, marking a major escalation in US regulators’ efforts to probe Silicon Valley’s largest companies. A smaller group of these state officials, representing the broader coalition, is expected to unveil the investigation at a Sept. 9 news conference in Washington, according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss a law enforcement proceeding on the record, cautioning the plans could change. It is unclear whether some or all of the attorneys general also plan to open or announce additional probes into other tech giants, including Amazon and Facebook, which have faced similar US antitrust scrutiny. Over the past year, regulators around the country have grown increasingly wary regarding the power wielded by Silicon Valley, questioning whether the industry’s access to vast amounts of proprietary data — and deep pockets — allow companies to gobble up rivals and maintain their dominance to the detriment of consumers. Two federal antitrust agencies have opened probes targeting the industry broadly, while lawmakers in Congress have grilled executives from Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google about their business practices. — WASHINGTON POST

FAST FOOD

Customer who couldn’t get Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich pulls a gun

Police say a man pulled a gun at a Popeyes restaurant in Houston after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches. Houston police Lieutenant Larry Crowson says officers were called to the restaurant Monday night after a group of people tried to order a chicken sandwich. Crowson says the group left and no one was injured. He says police are reviewing surveillance footage. Popeyes’ release of a crispy chicken sandwich caused a social media stir over who has the best chicken sandwich, with long lines forming at restaurants and some stores selling out. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ICE CREAM

Ben & Jerry’s unveils new flavor highlighting racism, criminal justice system

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavor to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system. Justice ReMix’d is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies. A portion of proceeds supports Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights group and its fight for justice for all. The company says it has been working with Advanced Project in St. Louis to close The Workhouse jail and in Miami to slow what the two groups call ‘‘the school-to-prison pipeline.’’ Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of the Vermont-based ice cream maker, made the announcement Tuesday in Washington.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

UAW chooses GM as target company for this year’s contract negotiations

The United Auto Workers union has picked General Motors as the target company for this year’s contract talks with Detroit’s three automakers. The move announced Tuesday means that GM will be the focus of bargaining, and any deal with the company will set the pattern for Ford and Fiat Chrysler. It also means that if the union decides to go on strike, it be against GM. Contracts between the union representing about 152,000 workers and GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. Earlier Tuesday the union announced that over 96 percent of its members voted to authorize strikes against the companies. The strike authorization vote is a normal part of the bargaining process, and it doesn’t mean that there will be a work stoppage. But tensions are high in contract talks this year because the automakers are making billions in profits and workers want a bigger slice. The companies, though, want to get closer to parity with foreign automakers with US factories that are mainly in the South. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Some Mexican job ads still list gender preference

Few multinational companies would publicly advertise some US-based jobs to women and others to men. In Mexico, though, some have listed gender preference right alongside qualifications like ‘‘education’’ and ‘‘experience.’’ Discrimination on the basis of sex is illegal in both countries, but in Mexico, it remains a regular — and open — practice. According to a Bloomberg analysis of more than 10,300 job ads posted during one week in August on the popular Mexican job site OCCMundial, more than 800 specified male or female applicants. Most were for local firms, but not all. Staffing giants Kelly Services, Adecco, and Manpower designated some of their Mexico-based postings for men or for women. Home Depot Inc. was recruiting male sales associates. VF Outdoor Services sought a woman with ‘‘excellent presentation’’ and ‘‘emotional intelligence’’ for an executive assistant role. Several local car dealerships did the same, along with Hyundai Glovis, a logistics subsidiary of the Korean car company. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MANUFACTURING

Factory output down in August for first time in three years

US factory activity shrank in August for the first time since August 2016, a sign that the trade war with China is weighing down a crucial sector of the economy. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Tuesday that its manufacturing index slid to 49.1 last month, from 51.2 in July. Any reading below 50 signals a contraction. That’s the lowest for the index since January 2016.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Chairman of Aramco removed ahead of IPO

Saudi Arabia removed Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih from his position as chairman of Saudi Aramco, the second time his role has been scaled back in less than a week, as the government prepares to sell shares in the state-owned oil company. Al-Falih said on Twitter that he will be replaced by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of the sovereign wealth fund. The appointment of Al-Rumayyan, already an Aramco board member and a key adviser to powerful Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, will separate the Ministry of Energy from Aramco and avoid conflicts of interest as the company prepares for the upcoming initial public offering, according to a source familiar with the thinking behind the decision. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Samsung to launch another foldable phone

Samsung Electronics Co. is preparing to unveil its second foldable device early next year, a luxury phone that folds down into a compact-sized square. The South Korean smartphone giant is working on a device with a 6.7-inch inner display that shrinks to a pocketable square when it’s folded inward like a clamshell, according to people familiar with the product’s development. Samsung is seeking to make its second bendable gadget more affordable and thinner than this year’s Galaxy Fold, they said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS