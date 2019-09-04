Carbonite putting together new leadership team in the absence of a CEO

Carbonite hasn’t found its new CEO yet, but the maker of data protection software still moved forward with assembling a new leadership team. The reason: Boston-based Carbonite is busy integrating a similarly sized business, the cybersecurity firm Webroot, into the fold. Carbonite on Wednesday named John Post as chief operating officer, a new position at the company, and Chad Bacher as chief product officer; both Post and Bacher were top executives at Webroot and will be based in Broomfield, Colo. Hal Lonas, another former Webroot executive, will be chief technology officer, based in San Diego. Scott Semel, based in Boston, was named interim general counsel, taking over for Danielle Sheer, who has left the company. Chief executive Mohamad Ali stepped down in July to lead International Data Group. Interim CEO Steve Munford said the search for Ali’s replacement is ongoing, but this new leadership change would likely have happened anyway, as part of the Webroot transition. (Carbonite acquired Webroot for more than $600 million in March.) Carbonite employs 1,600 people globally, including about 280 at its Boston headquarters, but its largest operation is now in Broomfield (Webroot’s home base), where about 380 people work. Munford said it makes sense for some top executives to work in some of Carbonite’s other major offices. — JON CHESTO

OFFICE SPACE

WeWork names woman to all-male board in advance of IPO

WeWork Cos. is adding a woman to its all-male board of directors as it seeks to burnish its image before becoming a public company. The New York-based office-rental startup, which could begin a roadshow for its initial public offering as early as next week, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, will add Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei to its board, according to a filing made public Wednesday. Frei previously was senior vice president at Uber Technologies Inc., where she served on the management committee that ran the company as it searched for a new chief executive officer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

By 2025 new cars will prompt drivers to check the back seat for children left behind

By the 2025 model year, nearly all new vehicles sold in the United States will come with electronic reminders for people to check back seats so they don’t leave children behind. Twenty automakers representing 98 percent of new vehicles sold have agreed to install reminders in an effort to stop heatstroke deaths. So far this year, 37 children have died nationwide after being left alone in cars during hot weather. The advocacy group Kids and Cars says last year a record 53 children were killed. Vehicles would give drivers audible and visual alerts to check back seats every time they turn off the ignition. Automakers say the voluntary agreement will get the alerts installed faster than a government regulation, which takes four to eight years. Only Tesla didn’t agree to the reminders. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRADE

US deficit dropped in July

The US trade deficit declined in July, including the gap with China that has been the focus of President Trump’s tariffs. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the goods and services the US buys and what it sells abroad fell 2.7 percent to $54 billion in July from June. Exports rose 0.6 percent to $207.4 billion, while imports ticked down 0.1 percent to $261.4 billion. Compared to a year ago, the average trade gap has increased $7 billion. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOD

Kellogg plans plant-based faux meat

Watch out Impossible: Kellogg Co. is planning its own plant-based imitation meat. Early next year, Kellogg’s Morningstar Farms will begin selling the “Incogmeato” burger: a plant-based, refrigerated patty made with non-GMO soy that is designed to mimic meat’s look and flavor. It will also start offering new versions of its vegetarian “Chik’n tenders” and “Chik’n nuggets” that the company bills as an improvement over its current chicken-substitute products. Kellogg chief executive Steve Cahillane said the burgers will “sear wonderfully” and “bleed on the grill” — qualities that have helped vault patties from Impossible Foods Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. into the consumer spotlight. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Staff of Arizona newspaper launches union effort before GateHouse purchase

Newsroom staff members at one of Gannett’s largest newspapers, the Arizona Republic, launched a unionization effort Wednesday in advance of the company’s planned acquisition by GateHouse Media. Other Gannett papers are unionized, but the Republic would be the first of Gannett’s papers to organize while under the company’s ownership, staffers from the paper said, and the effort may signal a broader effort to unionize papers before the deal to combine the two chains is completed. Gannett and GateHouse are under intense pressure by investors to find an estimated $300 million in annual cost savings as part of the $1.4 billion deal. — WASHINGTON POST

RETAIL

Woman accused of replacing pricey diamond ring she stole at Costco with cheaper one

Authorities say a woman stole a $28,000 diamond ring from a New Jersey Costco store by replacing it with a much cheaper ring she had stolen from a different Costco. Izaebela Kolano is facing a theft charge. Authorities say the 49-year-old Nutley woman stole a $2,000 diamond ring Sunday from a store in Wayne. She then traveled to the other store in Clifton and asked to see the other ring. Kolano allegedly gave employees there the cheaper ring in return and left the store with the more expensive one before workers realized what had happened. Authorities eventually found Kolano at her home but couldn’t find the ring. They say she eventually told them she hid it on dead-end street in nearby town, and officers found it. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Cathay Pacific chairman resigns in wake of Hong Kong protests

Cathay Pacific Airways chairman John Slosar followed the chief executive officer in resigning after the carrier faced scrutiny from China for its employees’ involvement in the anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong. Slosar, 63, will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a 31-year veteran at parent Swire Group, Cathay said Wednesday in a filing. The changes are scheduled to take effect after a Nov. 6 board meeting. Swire is cleaning house atop its most high-profile asset to avoid falling further afoul of Beijing. The airline, whose business would be crippled if it lost access to China, has become a symbol of the danger companies face in Hong Kong as they seek to steer clear of angering the mainland government. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BEER

Anheuser-Busch ordered to drop packaging that implies Coors light contains corn syrup

A federal judge has ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies MillerCoors’ light beers contain corn syrup. US District Judge William Conley granted a preliminary injunction sought by MillerCoors. Bud Light’s packaging says ‘‘No Corn Syrup’’ in bold letters. Conley says Anheuser-Busch can use the packaging it had on hand June 6 until it runs out, or until March 2020, whichever comes first. The ruling extends a previous injunction Conley issued in May. Conley said then that Anheuser-Busch should stop mentioning ‘‘corn syrup’’ in ads without further context. MillerCoors sued its rival in March, saying Anheuser-Busch has spent as much as $30 million on a ‘‘false and misleading’’ campaign. MillerCoors uses corn syrup in the brewing process for Miller Lite and Coors Lite. Bud Light uses rice. — ASSOCIATED PRESS