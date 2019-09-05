French judges drop case against Air France for 2009 crash

A French association of victims of the Air France flight that crashed in 2009 after taking off from Rio de Janeiro says that judges have dropped a legal case against the airline and planemaker Airbus. Sophia Seco, director of the Fenvac, said Thursday the association is going to appeal the investigating magistrates’ decision, calling it ‘‘inexplicable.’’ Air France Flight 447 left Rio for Paris but crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009, killing all 228 people aboard. The Accident Investigation Bureau found that external speed sensors were frozen and produced irregular readings on the aircraft, which went into an aerodynamic stall. The captain also wasn’t in the cockpit. The decision goes against the request of French prosecutors, who wanted Air France to stand trial for manslaughter. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

More stores ask gun owners to leave their firearms at home

Drug chains CVS and Walgreens as well as grocery chain Wegmans Food Market have joined the chorus of retailers requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in their stores even where state laws allow it. The announcements on Thursday follow similar moves by Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, as well as Kroger earlier this week. Walmart also said it would stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition in the aftermath of a string of mass shootings, including one last month inside an El Paso, Texas, store that killed 22 customers — the deadliest in the company’s history. Starbucks, Wendy’s, and Target have already asked customers not to openly carry guns in stores unless they’re law enforcement officers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Founder of Papa John’s, criticized for using racial slur, donates $1m to black college

The founder of Papa John’s has donated $1 million to a historically black college in Kentucky after more than a year of backlash for his use of a racial slur. News outlets report John Schnatter announced the donation Wednesday at Simmons College of Kentucky. The college’s president, the Rev. Kevin Cosby, and its board of trustees chairman, Mark Lynn, emphasized that people should focus on Schnatter’s actions and not his words. Schnatter stepped down as CEO of the Louisville-based pizza chain in 2017 and later resigned as its chair after blaming disappointing sales on the NFL player protests and using the N-word during a company conference call. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Nordstrom opens store in NYC with no merchandise

Nordstrom has opened a new store in Manhattan that carries no merchandise and instead offers tailoring services and allows customers to pick up or return online orders from any retailer. The Upper East Side location is the first Nordstrom ‘‘mini store’’ in New York. The company opened three others in Los Angeles and plans another one in New York’s West Village later this month. The company’s co-president Erik Nordstrom declined to say how many are planned in total. The push to open the service hubs comes as Nordstrom, like many department stores, is trying to reinvent itself as it sees customers shopping more online. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Businesses added 195,000 jobs in August

US businesses added a healthy 195,000 jobs last month, a sign companies are still hiring at a solid pace despite the Trump administration’s trade war with China. Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that hiring occurred broadly among small, medium-sized, and large businesses, compared with recent months when large firms had dominated. Health care, restaurants, and hotels, and professional services all added jobs at a robust pace. Manufacturing added 8,000, despite other data that shows factory output is contracting.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM hires Google to run parts of infotainment system

General Motors is hiring Google to run key parts of its dashboard infotainment system, admitting that the tech firm can do a better job. GM says research shows customers want technology embedded in their vehicle, and they want it to match how their smartphones operate. The company says Google will work to bring its voice assistant into vehicles worldwide as well as navigation and in-vehicle apps. It’s scheduled to happen starting in 2021. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOD

Will faux fish become the next big thing after faux meat?

Plant-based seafood just got a deep-pocketed backer. The question now is whether consumers are actually asking for faux fish. Meat giant Tyson Foods Inc.’s venture arm bought a minority stake in New Wave Foods, a maker of plant-based shrimp, the companies announced in a statement Thursday. Through the tie-up, both Tyson and New Wave are hoping to capitalize on the recent surge in popularity of plant-based proteins, which has made alt-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc. a Wall Street darling and catapulted soy-based Impossible Foods Inc. patties onto Burger King menus nationwide. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Sonos launches Internet-connected speaker that doesn’t record conversations

Sonos Inc., an Internet-connected speaker maker trying to compete with Google, Amazon.com Inc., and Apple Inc., unveiled a new product for people who worry those tech giants are recording their private conversations. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based company’s latest model, the $179 Sonos One SL, doesn’t have an internal microphone, so the device can’t listen to what people are saying in the privacy of their homes. A slew of speakers and other home gadgets have been released in recent years and many of the devices keep track of questions, voice commands, and other user activity. This has sparked privacy concerns. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates fall to lowest point in almost three years

Long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the average on the key 30-year loan reaching its lowest point in nearly three years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on the 30-year mortgage declined to 3.49 percent from 3.58 percent last week. The average rate hasn’t been that low since October 2016. A year ago, it stood at 4.54 percent. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 3 percent from 3.06 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

COFFEE

Starbucks to launch pick-up cafe in NYC

They’ve scrapped the newspapers and beefed up the food, but most Starbucks cafes in the US don’t look all that different today than they did a decade ago. That’s about to change. Starbucks Corp. chief executive Kevin Johnson, in the role for more than two years now, is ripping up the old store blueprints in a bid to revitalize growth. First on the list: a pick-up cafe in New York set to open this fall to cater to busy coffee-drinkers on the go. Starbucks could eventually roll out similar pick-up locations in other cities including Boston, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, Johnson said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Productivity rose overall in second quarter

US productivity rose at a healthy pace in the second quarter but dropped at American factories, another sign of trouble for manufacturers. The Labor Department said Thursday that overall productivity — output per hour worked — rose at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 2.3 percent in the April-June period after rising 3.5 percent from January through March. The second-quarter figure was unchanged from an initial estimate last month.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS