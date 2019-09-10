AIM has new government affairs head

Associated Industries of Massachusetts has found a new government affairs chief to take over for John Regan, who was promoted to be the employer organization’s CEO in May. Brooke Thomson, most recently a vice president of government affairs for AT&T, will join the AIM team on Sept. 23 as executive vice president of government affairs. (Thomson has also been on AIM’s board of directors since 2015 but will step down before joining the staff.) Thomson previously joined AT&T in 2013, and has been handling legislative and regulatory affair for the telecom giant in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Before taking that job, Thomson worked for six years in the state attorney general’s office. — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Target to hire more than 130,000 people for the holidays

Target plans to hire more than 130,000 people for the busy holiday shopping season, a 4 percent increase from a year ago. The retailer said Tuesday that most of new hires will work at one of its 1,800 stores, where they will stock shelves or check people out at the register. About 8,000 of the jobs are for its 39 distribution center across the country, where they’ll pack, ship and load online orders. Retailers will likely have a tough time attracting holiday help again this year. Unemployment is near a 50-year low, and people can be pickier about where they work. Target said it will pay workers $13 an hour this year, a dollar more an hour than last year. And the Minneapolis-based company said it will hold hiring events at all its 1,800 stores on Oct. 11 to 13, and again from Nov. 2 to 3. Earlier this week, package delivery company UPS said it plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers, about the same amount as last year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIDE HAILING

Uber firing 435 employees after quarterly loss of more than $5b

Uber Technologies Inc. is dismissing 435 employees, the second major staff cut this summer, as the company faces mounting losses and a declining stock price. The eliminated jobs are in the product and engineering divisions, representing about 8 percent of those groups. Uber said it was firing about 400 marketing employees, about a third of that department, in July. Four months after Uber went public, the stock is trading about 25 percent below the initial public offering price. Last month, the ride-hailing company reported its largest-ever quarterly loss of $5.24 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s buys voice recognition startup to potentially automate the drive-through

McDonald’s Corp. is making a bet it can automate the task of taking drive-through orders. The world’s biggest restaurant company is buying startup Apprente Inc., a developer of voice-recognition technology for use in the restaurant industry, to help speed up lines. The idea is to eventually have a machine, instead of a person, on the other side of the intercom to relay orders to kitchen staff. In Chicago-area restaurants where the system is already being tested, employees still oversee drive-through order-taking and can step in when needed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OFFICE SPACE

WeWork and its largest investor talk about perhaps shelving its IPO

Executives of WeWork and its largest investor, SoftBank, are discussing whether to shelve plans for an initial public offering of the money-losing co-working company, said people with knowledge of the talks. SoftBank is pressing WeWork to postpone the stock offering after investors expressed serious concerns about the business and its corporate governance, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. WeWork, which owns or leases office space and then rents it to companies typically needing short-term space, had planned to hold a roadshow to promote the offering as soon as this week, an executive told analysts last week. Representatives for SoftBank and We Co., the parent of WeWork, declined to comment. But when the company filed a preliminary prospectus last month it revealed the company had racked up billions in losses, was burning cash, and had an arcane corporate structure riddled with potential conflicts.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

United Airlines targets Gen Z travelers

Airlines are known for trying to please their high-rolling frequent flyers, the ones who pony up for business class seats and master the airport lounge life. But with an eye on the very long term, executives at United Airlines are reaching out to up-and-coming travelers who might be starting to book flights on their own. The carrier announced Tuesday a new promotion to reach the oldest members of Generation Z: travelers between the ages of 18 and 22. United is offering a discount of up to 10 percent on flights booked between now and the end of the year for passengers between the ages of 18 and 22. There are some rules: Flights must be booked through the airline’s mobile app; passengers have to be members of the loyalty program; and discounts are available only for economy or the no-frills class known as ‘‘basic economy.’’ — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Wendy’s to try serving breakfast — again

Wendy’s is relaunching breakfast across the United States next year, the latest fast-food chain to amp up its offerings as more consumers eat out in the morning. Wendy’s now serves breakfast at 300 restaurants across the United States. It has around 5,800 locations nationwide. This will be Wendy’s fourth foray into the breakfast market; its most recent attempt was in 2012. In a note to investors, Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said breakfast is a difficult market for restaurants to crack. Wendy’s stock was down more than 10 percent Tuesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

Couple finds an extra $120,000 in their bank account — and spends it

Imagine waking up one day to find an extra $120,000 in your bank account. Maybe you should call the bank and find out what’s going on? Robert and Tiffany Williams of Montoursville, Pa., did not call the bank, police say. When $120,000 intended for a business was accidentally transferred into their BB&T bank account because of a teller error, the couple splurged on a camper, a Chevy, and a racecar, state trooper Aaron Brown told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette. Authorities say they also distributed $15,000 to friends who needed the money. All told, they spent $100,000 in about 2½ weeks, WNEP reported. The couple now face three felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property. — WASHINGTON POST

EMPLOYMENT

Job postings were down in July to a five-month low

US job openings declined in July to a five-month low, signaling a pause in demand for workers ahead of a cooling in August payrolls growth that indicates the labor market may be gradually losing momentum. The number of positions waiting to be filled fell by 31,000 to 7.22 million, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released Tuesday. The quits rate rose to 2.4 percent, the highest since April 2001, suggesting workers remain confident about their ability to find a job.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS