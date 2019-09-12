GE to buy back as much as $5b in bonds

General Electric Co. plans to buy back as much as $5 billion of bonds as the manufacturer seeks to cut its debt load as part of its turnaround. The company said that it would repurchase up to $2.5 billion of dollar debt and the equivalent of $2.5 billion of euro-denominated notes. GE said in its statement on Thursday that it won’t expand the size of the buyback plan. GE chief executive Larry Culp is overhauling a company that suffered from one of its worst slumps in its 127-year history. Profits have dropped amid high costs and flagging demand for gas turbines. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MORTGAGES

Rates rise, but still low

Long-term mortgage rates rose this week but remained at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.56 percent from 3.49 percent last week. Average rates on the benchmark loan have remained below 3.6 percent for four straight weeks — the first time that’s happened since the fourth quarter of 2016. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 4.6 percent. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.09 percent from 3 percent last week.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

US investigates complaints about emergency braking on Nissan Rogues

The US government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking on the Nissan Rogue can turn on for no apparent reason. The probe covers about 554,000 Rogue small SUVs from the 2017 and 2018 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 843 owners have complained to the agency and to Nissan about the problem. Owners reported 14 crashes and five injuries. The agency says Nissan has issued a technical service bulletin and two customer service actions related to the problem. It will try to find a cause and determine how often the false braking happens, and could seek a recall. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Japanese worker says he was harassed for taking paternity leave

A worker at major Japanese sportswear maker Asics told a Tokyo court Thursday that he is suing the company to counter the idea that a man’s place is at work and a woman’s is in the home. The father of two bowed and stood before three judges at a hearing in the Tokyo District Court, which is handling the case on ‘‘pata-hara,’’ or paternity harassment. He is requesting anonymity for fear of further retribution. His lawsuit is one of the first of its kind in Japan. The man, whose sons are now 4 and 1, was initially assigned to a sales-marketing section at Asics, where he rubbed shoulders with athletes. After his first paternity leave, in 2015, he was assigned to a warehouse, according to his lawsuit. After he hurt his shoulder, he was assigned to his current job where he says he is forced to sit and do little. Asics denies any wrongdoing, arguing it changed the man’s job to best suit what it characterized as a difficult employee. Japanese corporate culture tends to value loyalty to the company and long hours, especially from male employees. But the country’s declining birthrate has led the government to consider making parental leave mandatory for both parents to try to counter that tendency. Data show very few Japanese fathers take paternity leave, although the law provides for that option. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRANCE

Official criticized for saying she would take chaffeured car during transit strike

Sympathy can only take you so far. That’s what the French government spokeswoman is finding out after she said she would sympathize with Paris commuters facing a metro strike on Friday — from the comfort of her chauffeur-driven official car. Sibeth NDiaye told BFM TV she’s going to use her ‘‘official car like every day’’ and that her ‘‘heart will be with Paris region people who will struggle in the metro corridors.’’ Paris public transport company RATP has warned that ten metro lines will be closed. Several others and the RER suburb train will be severely disrupted, in what may be the biggest interruption since 2007. RATP workers are protesting a government’s planned pension reform that is expected to make them work longer. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY

IBM launches server geared to combating cybercrime

International Business Machines Corp. is introducing a revamped mainframe server geared to combating cybercrime across public and private cloud services. Mainframes are the world’s most powerful computers and one of IBM’s signature hardware products. The latest model, called z15, launched Thursday and was designed with extra-secure privacy capabilities to help businesses shift critical data on to multiple cloud networks, known as hybrid cloud. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Consumer prices slowed in August

Consumer prices slowed in August, rising by a slight 0.1 percent, reflecting a big drop in the cost of gasoline and other energy products. The tiny increase in the consumer price index followed a much bigger 0.3 percent rise in July which had been driven by a jump in energy prices, the Labor Department reported Thursday. With energy costs falling in August for a third month out of the past four, the overall price increase slowed leaving consumer prices rising a modest 1.7 percent over the past year. The Federal Reserve has been worried that inflation has been rising too slowly, citing this issue as one of the reasons it cut interest rates in July. The central bank will meet again next week and investors are looking for another quarter-point rate cut as the central bank continues to battle various headwinds from a slowing global economy to the fallout from President Trump’s trade war. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY

Google pays more than $1b to settle French tax dispute

Tech giant Google says it has paid over one billion dollars to French authorities to settle a years-long dispute over allegations of tax fraud. A Paris court Thursday approved a fine of 500 million euros ($551 million) from the digital giant over charges of tax evasion, and Google said it paid a further 465 million euros ($513 million) in ‘‘additional taxes.’’ French investigators have since 2015 been investigating Google for declaring profits from activities in France in Ireland instead, where taxes are much lower. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Unemployment claims at a five-month low

The fewest Americans in almost five months filed for unemployment benefits last week, signaling the broad labor market remains healthy despite cooling in some parts of the economy. Jobless claims dropped by 15,000 to 204,000 in the week ended Sept. 7, according to Labor Department figures released Thursday that were below all estimates in Bloomberg’s survey of economists. The four-week average, a less-volatile measure, decreased to 212,500, the lowest since late July. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DIGITAL CURRENCY

Facebook’s Libra would be blocked in Europe, French minister says

Facebook’s Libra would be blocked in Europe because the digital currency is too risky and threatens sovereignty, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday as he urged governments to work on their own public version. Libra, as currently proposed by the tech giant, would raise concerns about market dominance, threaten the sovereignty of states, increase risks for consumers and business, and could even cause significant global financial disruption, Le Maire said at Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris. — BLOOMBERG NEWS