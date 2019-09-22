Some WeWork directors are planning to push Adam Neumann to step down as CEO after the company delayed its much-anticipated initial public offering of stock, people familiar with the matter said. Officials tied to SoftBank Group, the company’s largest investor, want Neumann to step down as chief executive of We Co., WeWork’s parent, said the people, who asked not to be identified. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is among those favoring Neumann’s removal, CNBC reported Sunday, citing sources it didn’t identify. WeWork and SoftBank declined to comment. A board meeting could come as early as this week. The company, which has raised more than $12 billion but never turned a profit, has said it intends to go public by year’s end. Talks with potential investors in recent weeks have pushed down expectations for WeWork’s planned IPO valuation to $15 billion or lower, compared with a January fund-raising round that pegged the value at $47 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRANSPORTATION

Amtrak is doing away with onboard dining cars and kitchens

Amtrak says it is reinventing its dining service on long-distance trains, killing the traditional dining car to create more “flexible” and “contemporary” options. The change, starting this fall on the one-night routes east of the Mississippi River, is driven by a desire to save money — about $2 million a year — and lure a younger generation of riders, chiefly, millennials not keen on breaking bread with strangers at a communal table. Amtrak is doing away with the traditional onboard kitchen, switching to prepackaged meals. “It is part of an evolution,” said Peter Wilander, who oversees Amtrak’s customer experience. “Some people really like [the dining car] and view it as sort of a nostalgic train experience. Some people, especially our new millennial customers, don’t like it so much. They want more privacy.” For now, the changes are only on Amtrak’s one-night routes on the East Coast. The “flexible” dining service for sleeping car customers starts Oct. 1 on the Cardinal (New York-Chicago), City of New Orleans (Chicago-New Orleans), Crescent (New York-New Orleans) and Silver Meteor (New York-Miami). The shift will happen next year on the Silver Star — another New York-Miami service. Travelers will no longer need to make reservations for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Coach riders will eventually be able to buy the meals offered to premium riders, but in the cafe car. — WASHINGTON POST

AGRICULTURE

Global warming means less milk if dairies can’t keep cows cool

As if falling demand and tumbling stock values for publicly traded dairies weren’t enough, rising temperatures have caused some of America’s 9 million dairy cows to produce less milk, sending farmers into a desperate search for ways to cool them off. ‘‘You can’t put air-conditioning units in the dairy barn,’’ said Rob Barley, co-owner of Star Rock Farms in Lancaster County, Penn. When temperatures soared to 95 degrees in July, milk production on Barley’s farm fell 8 percent in a week. That was enough milk to fill a trailer. ‘‘If the cow isn’t comfortable, she’s just going to want to lay down,’’ Barley said. ‘‘She’s not going to want to eat as much,’’ and she’ll produce less. Dairy cows like it between 45 and 65 degrees. Milk production starts slowing when the thermometer rises above 70 or 80, said Jeffrey Brose of the Dairy Cattle Welfare Council. Rising temperatures are stressing an a US industry that was already struggling as global supplies surge and Americans drink less milk. Dean Foods Co., the biggest US dairy company, has seen its stock tumble 67 percent this year. US milk production could fall 6.3 percent due to climate impacts by the end of the century, a University of Washington study found. Florida’s milk production could fall 25 percent by them. In Sharon Springs, N.Y., Phyllis Van Amburgh is spending $6,000 for fans and heavy-duty plastic curtains to keep her 175 milking cows from harm. ‘‘We absolutely have to deal with those variations in weather,’’ she said. She called the investment ‘‘really significant.’’ — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AQUACULTURE

More than $2m awarded for seaweed, shellfish projects

More than $2 million in federal grants has been awarded to a Connecticut program to help create a clearinghouse for seaweed aquaculture research and promote southern New England shellfish aquaculture. Connecticut Sea Grant, based at the University of Connecticut’s Avery Point campus, will also be a contributor to two additional projects involving the development of model state legislation for seaweed sales and building a diverse seafood processing workforce. The funding is part of the National Sea Grant College Program. The National Sea Grant Seaweed Hub will receive $1.1 million; the shellfish initiative, which includes expanded entry-level training for prospective shellfish growers, will get $1.2 million. — ASSOCIATED PRESS