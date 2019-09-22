Governor Charlie Baker has revived plans to expand the massive Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in South Boston and wants to help pay for it by selling the state-owned Hynes Convention Center in the Back Bay. The governor’s move, endorsed by Convention Center Authority board members Monday and approved by the full board on Thursday, could have a dramatic impact on development in two already hot Boston neighborhoods. But it also could face a backlash from Back Bay hoteliers and others who depend on the visitors who attend shows at the Hynes. Baker’s plan calls for a $500 million, slimmed-down version of a South Boston expansion approved by the Legislature in the last year of the Patrick administration. If the Hynes is no longer in the mix, the authority’s total exhibit, meeting room, and ballroom space in the city would actually shrink by 8 percent under Baker’s plan. But selling the Hynes could open up 5.6 acres to development. The authority’s executive director, David Gibbons, described the Hynes as a “black hole” for money during an executive committee meeting on Monday. He said it didn’t make sense for the authority to run two facilities that often compete with each other. “It’s the only way we could have one great building instead of having two buildings that are compromised,” Gibbons said of the Baker administration’s plan. “These two buildings, they steal from each other. . . . We’ve really robbed one pocket to pay the other all these years.” Gibbons said he hopes work could start on the expansion in 2021, with completion in 2023, at the earliest. Also part of the plan: returning 12 acres along Cypher Street, behind the South Boston convention center, to the City of Boston. — JON CHESTO

GAMBLING

Monthly revenues at Encore rose modestly in August

Monthly gambling revenues at the Encore Boston Harbor casino rose modestly in August, as bettors flocked to craps tables and poker games at the glimmering Everett resort. But the casino continued to struggle to draw players to slot machines, which hurt Encore’s performance. Encore told state gaming regulators that it brought in $52.5 million in gambling revenue during its second full month of operation, an increase of almost $4 million over July. But slot machine revenue dropped by nearly $1 million, highlighting a challenge gambling operators have faced across the region as more competitors have entered the market. Plainridge Park Casino, the Plainville slots parlor, reported its weakest month in more than two years, with just over $12 million in slots revenue, according to data released Monday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. “There appears to be some degree of saturation in the regional gaming market, and how long that saturation continues, and how it’s going to finally shake out in terms of consumer taste and sentiment remains to be seen,” said Lasell University professor Paul DeBole, who follows the industry. “But I think the slot numbers should cause a reasonable person to have concern.” The results add to what has been a somewhat disappointing revenue picture from an industry that has promised to be a substantial source of state revenue. The MGM Springfield casino has reported $273.8 million in revenue since it opened late last August. The company had initially projected that it would take in more than $400 million in its first year. Wynn Resorts, which owns the Encore, told state regulators in 2014 that it expected to take in more than $800 million in gross gaming revenue in its first year. Though there’s still plenty of time for the currents to shift, the returns so far put the facility on pace to come in well below that number. — ANDY ROSEN

DEVELOPMENT

Last call at Doyle’s moves a step closer

Closing time drew nearer Wednesday for Jamaica Plain institution Doyle’s Cafe, at a City Hall hearing to transfer its liquor license to a new Seaport outpost of Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse. The brief hearing before the Boston Licensing Commission was a key step in the $455,000 sale of the license, which will probably close next month, as will Doyle’s, the political hangout that’s held down the corner of Washington and William streets for 137 years. Neither Doyle’s owner, Gerard Burke, nor the owner of the real estate on which it sits — Gerard’s uncle and former Doyle’s co-owner Eddie Burke — appeared at the hearing, which focused on Davio’s need for a license for its 15,000-square-foot restaurant in the lobby of a waterfront condominium building. But in a statement Wednesday, Eddie Burke explained his family’s decision to sell the site of the beloved bar, which has sparked a campaign to save it since the news broke last week. “It is our decision as a family and as owners of the property that we can no longer maintain Doyle’s as some would like or think practical,” Eddie and his wife, Joni Ross Burke, said in a statement. “We have therefore chosen to market the property for sale in order to secure our much-deserved retirement.” — TIM LOGAN

Advertisement

PHARMACEUTICALS

Healey keeps up the fight against Purdue Pharma

Hours after Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection as part of an effort to settle thousands of lawsuits nationwide, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Monday accused the family that owns the opioid maker of trying to protect its fortune and vowed to continue to pursue the “perpetrators” in court. Purdue, maker of OxyContin, which is widely blamed for sparking the nation’s opioid crisis, filed for Chapter 11 protection Sunday night after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it over the toll of the addictive prescription painkiller. Purdue said restructuring the company would enable it to provide more than $10 billion to about half of the states. But Purdue and its owners did not accept responsibility for the addiction crisis. Healey, who has been among the most outspoken attorneys general suing Purdue, said she and her counterparts in 24 other states had expected the bankruptcy filing and will not settle. She characterized the filing as a scheme by the Sackler family, which owns Purdue, to protect its money and evade justice for its role in the opioid epidemic. “What this bankruptcy filing should not be about, however — and I want to be really clear — it should not be about billionaires looking to use the bankruptcy process as a vehicle to further shield their assets and escape accountability,” she said at a news conference at her office near the State House. Healey, whose audience included about a dozen people whose lives have been ravaged by opioid addiction, said restructuring Purdue would not generate as much cash as executives have predicted. The Sacklers have pocketed much of Purdue’s assets, she said, and the tentative settlement wouldn’t require them to pay back any of it. “Purdue has had basically all of its money sucked from it over the years by the Sacklers, so the money is, in fact, with the Sacklers,” Healey said. Purdue Pharma, which made billions selling OxyContin, filed its bankruptcy case in White Plains, N.Y., days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it. — JONATHAN SALTZMAN