Truly Hard Seltzer helps Boston Beer Co.’s bottom line

Better-than-expected sales of Boston Beer Co.’s Truly Hard Seltzer are helping to offset softer growth for the company’s flagship Sam Adams and Dogfish Head beers, according to analysts at Guggenheim. The strong growth outlook for more innovative beverages such as Truly and Twisted Tea makes analyst Laurent Grandet more positive on third-quarter sales. “Truly is far outpacing our estimates with additional room to run next year, even as White Claw remains the category leader,” Grandet wrote. “Truly and Claw are now the law.” Boston Beer’s Truly and rival White Claw, owned by closely-held Mark Anthony Brands Inc., hold an 85 percent share of the hard seltzer market — which has tripled from a year ago, Grandet wrote. Guggenheim estimates that Truly will grow 160 percent in fiscal 2019 before expanding another 85 percent in 2020, presenting plenty of “distribution headroom.” With Truly now Boston Beer’s largest product, making up more than one-third of retail sales, management will likely pay greater attention to sales and ramping up growth, according to Grandet. That growth is expected to lead the company to boost its estimates for 2019 when it reports earnings next month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Google launches subscription service for apps and games

Google is offering a new subscription service for apps and games on Android devices days after Apple launched a similar service. Google Play Pass will cost $5 a month and give subscribers access to 350 games and apps. It will cost $2 a month for the first year in an introductory offer. Android devices with Android 4.4 or later will support Play Pass. Available apps range from puzzle games like ‘‘Monument Valley’’ to apps including AccuWeather. There are key differences from Apple Arcade, however. Apple’s $5-a-month service, which launched with iOS13 on Thursday, consists of exclusive games developed for the service — if they are in Apple Arcade, they can’t be in the app store. But both are similar in that they will have no ads or in-app purchases. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

South African banks gird for biggest strike in nearly a century

South African banks are urging clients to use digital channels as the industry prepares for what could be its biggest strike since 1920. The planned demonstrations will mainly target lenders that have consulted staff over job cuts in recent months. Some South African banks, such as Standard Bank Group Ltd. and Absa Group Ltd., have reduced branch networks and reorganized other units as they digitize their operations. The companies are also seeking ways to lower costs as they contend with slow economic growth. Cosatu, the nation’s largest-labor union federation, has about 1.8 million members, while Sasbo has 73,000. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRADE

Lagarde says the US-China trade war biggest challenge for world economy

Former International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said the trade dispute between China and the United States is the biggest challenge faced by the world economy, according to an article on CNBC’s website. The ex-French finance minister, who will replace Mario Draghi as European Central Bank president in November, said in an interview that the spat “weighs like a big, dark cloud,” according to CNBC. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Goldman Sachs promotes two women to senior leadership positions

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is promoting two women to senior leadership roles in its technology, media and telecom investment banking unit — a move it hopes will cement its position as the most diverse tech banking team on Wall Street. Kim Posnett, global head of internet investment banking, will also become co-chief operating officer of the bank’s global TMT banking unit alongside Jung Min, who has been co-leading the bank’s efforts in that unit in Asia. Tammy Kiely, global head of semiconductor investment banking, is also adding the role of co-head of global technology investment banking with Ryan Limaye. The promotions come six months after Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon announced a plan to increase diversity amid a broader Wall Street push for greater female representation. Solomon’s targets include hiring women for half of all analyst and entry-level associates positions. About 17 percent of the firm’s partners are women. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Honda makes biggest ever purchase of clean power

Honda Motor Co. agreed to buy 320 megawatts of electricity from wind and solar farms in Texas and Oklahoma, marking the biggest clean-power purchase ever by an automaker. The Tokyo-based company will use the electricity to power its factories in Ohio, Indiana, and Alabama, according to a statement Monday. It will enable Honda to cut its greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing by 60 percent in North America. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Trial with more than 4,000 plaintiffs opens in France

A massive trial involving more than 4,000 plaintiffs opened Monday for French pharmaceutical giant Servier Laboratoires and France’s medicines watchdog, accused of involuntary manslaughter, fraud, and other charges in a scandal over a diabetes medication suspected of causing hundreds of deaths. Although designed as a diabetes drug, Mediator was widely prescribed as a hunger suppressant to millions of people before sales were suspended in France in 2009. The closely watched trial that opened in Paris is expected to last six months and is one of France’s biggest in years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Samsung’s folding smartphone goes on sale Friday

Samsung’s folding phone is finally hitting the United States. Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold, a phone with a screen that folds together like a book, on Friday. There will be an AT&T version as well as an unlocked version sold at Best Buy and Samsung stores. The South Korean tech giant had put the Galaxy Fold’s launch on hold for months after reviewers encountered problems with the device’s innovative folding screen. Some reviewers peeled back a protective layer meant to stay on the screen, other devices flickered and turned black. The nearly $2,000 phone launched on Sept. 6 in South Korea and Sept. 18 in France, Germany, and Britain, with versions for next generation 5G networks available in the latter two countries. The US phone does not support 5G. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan and Ghosn to pay $16m to settle allegations over Ghosn’s pay

Nissan Motor Co. and Carlos Ghosn agreed to pay a combined $16 million to settle a US regulator’s allegations that the automaker failed to disclose millions of dollars in compensation that the ex-chairman was due to receive. Nissan was fined $15 million, while Ghosn will pay a $1 million penalty, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a Monday statement. From 2009 until fiscal year 2018, Ghosn, with substantial assistance from his subordinates, took part in a scheme to conceal more than $90 million in compensation from investors, according to a complaint filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. Ghosn, with the assistance of director Greg Kelly, decided to structure the payments after his retirement to avoid public disclosure. — BLOOMBERG NEWS