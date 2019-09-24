Uber granted a two-month license to operate in London

Uber Technologies Inc. has been granted a two-month license to operate in London as its ride-hailing app makes stuttering progress in winning over the city’s regulator. Transport for London had previously declined to grant Uber a private-hire license, but said in a statement on Tuesday that the company had improved its culture and governance. Uber can apply for a new license before November and could potentially be granted a longer permit. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH CARE

Workers at group homes, day programs in Lawrence, Haverhill go on strike

Nearly 300 workers who provide round-the-clock care for adults with disabilities at state-funded group homes and day programs walked off the job Tuesday after contract negotiations came to an impasse. Employees of Fidelity House CRC, based in Lawrence and Haverhill, are among the lowest-paid care providers in the state, with most making only slightly more than minimum wage, according to Service Employees International Union Local 509. These low wages have led to a turnover “crisis,” the union said, causing the agency to use temp workers to help care for people with autism, Down Syndrome, brain injuries, and other disabilities. Fidelity House said it offered a 2.5 percent raise for most employees in the first year of the contract and a 2.5 percent raise for bargaining unit employees in the second year. Many day service staff would get additional market rate wage increases averaging between 10 and 20 percent. Day services and employment programs in Haverhill were closed Tuesday, Fidelity House said. Residential programs will be staffed by management, temps, and workers opting not to strike. — KATIE JOHNSTON

OFFICE SPACE

WeWork cofounder steps down as CEO under pressure

WeWork’s cofounder, Adam Neumann, stepped down as chief executive of the embattled shared office space business, the company said Tuesday, a stunning fall for the entrepreneur who oversaw the meteoric rise of one of the most valuable startups to emerge in the last decade. Under pressure to leave from board members and investors in recent days, Neumann will become nonexecutive chairman of WeWork’s parent, the We Co. WeWork named two current executives, Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, as co-chief executives. The resignation is the most significant step the company has taken to win over Wall Street after a botched initial public offering. The company delayed the share sale last week after earlier reducing its estimated market value to as little as $15 billion, from the $47 billion valuation it sold shares at privately in January. Investors have expressed concern that Neumann, a charismatic but unpredictable leader, exercised too much control over the company through special voting shares. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNET

Europe’s highest court limits reach of privacy law

Europe’s highest court on Tuesday limited the reach of the landmark online privacy law known as “right to be forgotten,” restricting people’s ability to control what information is available about them on the Internet. In a decision with broad implications for the regulation of the Internet, the European Court of Justice ruled that the privacy rule cannot be applied outside the European Union. In another ruling, the court said the right to free expression and information must be weighed carefully before deleting links related to certain categories of personal data. The standard, which was established in 2014, can be used to force Google and other search engines to delete links to websites, news articles, and databases that include personal information considered old, no longer relevant, or not in the public interest. — NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOTIVE

VW officers face accusations

German prosecutors on Tuesday charged Volkswagen’s two highest-ranking executives and a former chief executive with stock market manipulation for not alerting shareholders when they learned authorities were investigating the company’s diesel emissions. Separately, Daimler said it agreed to pay a fine of 870 million euros, or $957 million, in Germany for selling Mercedes-Benz diesel cars that polluted more than allowed. — NEW YORK TIMES

RIDE HAILING

Uber granted a two-month license to operate in London

INTERNATIONAL

World’s largest postal operators reject Trump demands

In a showdown Tuesday at a Universal Postal Union meeting, countries rejected the Trump administration’s favored approach to an international mail problem that is making the United States consider leaving the 145-year-old body. The meeting in Geneva this week is shaping up as a test of the Trump administration’s diplomatic clout. Trump trade envoy Peter Navarro appealed ‘‘personally’’ on Tuesday’s opening day of the emergency meeting for countries to support Washington’s reform push. The UPU’s ‘‘extraordinary congress’’ is only the third since the 192-member intergovernmental body was created in 1874 to smooth international mail deliveries. The Trump administration insists that some postal carriers, such as China’s, aren’t paying enough to have foreign shipments delivered to US recipients and argues the current international mail system is ill-suited for the 21st-century boom in shipping because of e-commerce. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

EU court deems Starbucks’ Dutch tax break legal

A European Union court ruled Tuesday that a tax deal between the Dutch government and Starbucks did not amount to illegal state support, as claimed by regulators, delivering a blow to the bloc’s efforts to crack down on sweetheart tax breaks for multinationals. The General Court said the European Commission ‘‘was unable to demonstrate the existence of an advantage in favor of Starbucks’’ when handing down its tax ruling in 2015. The Dutch authorities, which fought the commission in court along with Starbucks, have already claimed back 25.7 million euros ($28 million) from the coffee giant to respect the ruling.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

THEME PARKS

Vegan meals to be offered at Disney parks

It’s a vegan world after all, at least at Disney’s US theme parks. Disney said Tuesday that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The company says on its blog that the vegan meals will be available starting next week at the Florida resort’s parks and hotels, and beginning next spring at the California resort. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan recalling 1.3m vehicles

Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles, mainly in the United States and Canada, to fix a problem with the backup camera displays. The recall covers the 2018 and 2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. Also included are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30, and QX80 vehicles. From the 2019 model year, the Nissan GT-R and Taxi and Infiniti QX50, QX60, Q70, Q70L also are included. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EMPLOYMENT

Workers making less than $35,500 entitled to overtime

Workers making less than $35,500 are now entitled to mandatory overtime pay from their employers, under new rules announced by the Department of Labor Tuesday. The rules will take effect at the beginning of 2020. They raise the salary threshold for workers for whom overtime pay — 1.5 times a worker’s typical hourly rate — is required from $23,600, a standard set in 2004 during the George W. Bush presidency. The Department of Labor under President Barack Obama tried to raise the threshold to $47,000, a shift that would have given overtime pay to four million additional workers. But that proposal was met with strong opposition from business groups like the Chamber of Commerce, as well as from Republicans. — WASHINGTON POST