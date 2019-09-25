Politicians who spread conspiracy theories, including Trump, are protected on Facebook

It’s official: Politicians have protected status on Facebook. If they violate the company’s policies by posting misinformation, hoaxes, or hate speech, Facebook generally won’t intervene. That’s direct from Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communications, who said in a blog post yesterday that moving forward, it will treat speech from politicians ‘‘as newsworthy content that should, as a general rule, be seen and heard.’’ The company also confirmed that it exempts politicians’ speech from its third-party fact-checking program. This answered a long-running question about what the company planned to do about President Trump, who is known for spreading conspiracy theories or hateful remarks on social media that appear to break the rules. But its hands-off approach raises new questions about whether the company is serious about keeping its platform safe from adversaries seeking to exploit it for political gain. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Second airport opens in Beijing

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday inaugurated a second international airport for the Chinese capital with the world’s biggest terminal ahead of celebrations of the Communist Party’s 70th anniversary in power. Beijing Daxing International Airport is designed to handle 72 million passengers a year. Located on the capital’s south side, it was built in less than five years at a cost of 120 billion yuan ($17 billion). — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Continental says up to 20,000 jobs could be impacted by restructuring

German tire and auto parts supplier Continental says that up to 20,000 jobs worldwide will be affected over the next decade by a restructuring program. The company said Wednesday that as many as 20,000 of over 244,000 jobs will be ‘‘affected by changes,’’ around 15,000 by the end of 2023, including an unspecified number of job cuts. Continental said changes may also result from the possible sale of parts of the business and from jobs being transferred to other company locations, or to technologies such as electric mobility. It plans to close a site in Henderson, N.C., where some 650 employees produce hydraulic brake systems, and said discussions will soon begin aimed at closing a plant in Newport News, Va., where some 740 people make hydraulic components for engines. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ONLINE COMMERCE

CEO of eBay steps down

Devin Wenig, the CEO of eBay, stepped down over differences with the company’s board of directors. ‘‘In the past few weeks it became clear that I was not on the same page as my new Board,’’ Wenig tweeted Wednesday, without elaborating on the disagreements. ‘‘Whenever that happens, its best for everyone to turn that page over.’’ Ebay said there wasn’t one factor leading to the change in leadership. ‘‘Both Devin and the Board believe that a new CEO is best for the company at this time,’’ eBay said in a prepared statement. Ebay, which is facing increasing competition from Amazon and other online stores, has been pressured by activist investor Elliott Management to sell off some of its sites. In March, eBay said it might sell its ticket-reselling site StubHub and its classified ads business to focus on its main online sales site. It also added two new directors to its board chosen by Elliott. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Ask Alexa if you want to work at McDonald’s

Want a job at McDonald’s? Just ask your smartphone. Starting Wednesday, McDonald’s Corp. will let job seekers start an application by using voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant. If users say, ‘‘Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s,’’ Alexa will ask which country they want to work in and play McDonald’s catchy ‘‘I’m lovin’ it’’ jingle. After that, users can share their phone number and get a link to continue the application process. Alexa also shares some facts about working for the company, such as how it can lead to jobs in other fields. The function is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

FAST FOOD

Parent company of Arby’s buying Jimmy John’s

The parent company of Arby’s is buying Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, hoping to reverse sluggish sales at the chain. Atlanta-based Inspire Brands said Wednesday the acquisition will make it the fourth-largest restaurant company in the United States, with annual sales of $14 billion and 11,200 restaurants. Inspire also owns Sonic, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Rusty Taco. Jimmy John’s founder and chairman, Jimmy John Liautaud, will step down and become an adviser to Inspire’s board. James North, Jimmy John’s president and CEO, will serve as president and report to Inspire CEO Paul Brown. Like Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, who was forced out as chairman in 2018 because of racist comments, Liautaud has been a liability for Jimmy John’s in recent years. Actor Mark Hammill is among those who have called for a boycott of Jimmy John’s on Twitter after social media photos showed Liautaud posing with an elephant and a leopard he had killed on hunting trips. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

Fox CEO still makes $20m for running much smaller company

The new Fox Corp. is much smaller than its predecessor by almost any measure. Revenue and headcount have shrunk by almost two-thirds and the firm’s market value is about 75 percent smaller as it jettisoned multiple film and television studios. But one thing hasn’t changed: Lachlan Murdoch’s paycheck. The Fox CEO and heir to billionaire Rupert Murdoch has annual target compensation of $20 million — equal to what he received as executive chairman of 21st Century Fox Inc., regulatory filings show. Of that, $3 million is salary and the rest is composed of cash and equity bonuses tied to performance. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ONLINE DATING

FTC sues Match over fake love-interest ads

The Federal Trade Commission is suing Match Group for allegedly using fake love-interest ads to trick consumers into paying for a subscription to dating site Match.com. The site lets people create profiles for free but you need to pay for a subscription to respond to messages. Match sent e-mails to non-subscribers telling them they had received a response on the site. But the FTC said Wednesday Match sent millions of e-mails about notices that came from accounts already flagged as likely fake. Match did prevent subscribers from getting e-mail from suspected fake accounts, the FTC says. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNET

Google won’t pay licensing fees for news stories in France

Google said Wednesday it will tweak how it shows previews for news stories in France but won’t pay license fees to publishers when the country brings in new European Union copyright rules. The US tech giant will stop showing a snippet — a few lines of text — and a small thumbnail photo for articles by European publishers seen in France, as it currently does for some news results. The change will take effect in late October, when France becomes the first EU country to adopt the bloc’s directive, aimed at modernizing copyright rules, into national law. — ASSOCIATED PRESS