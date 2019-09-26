Commuter rail to run to New England Revolution game on Sunday

The MBTA and its commuter rail operator are teaming up with the Kraft Group to try out train service that would whisk fans to and from the New England Revolution game at Gillette Stadium this Sunday. The T typically runs trains from South Station to Foxborough when the New England Patriots play at Gillette, and sometimes runs trains there for concerts (one in 2018, and three in 2019). But a spokesman for Keolis, the commuter rail company, said this is the first time an extra commuter rail train has been run for soccer fans, with the exception of international matches and the 1994 World Cup. The soccer match on Sunday will be the last regular season Revs game. The Kraft Group – which owns the Pats, the Revs, and Gillette — has agreed to pay for any costs not recovered by the $20 roundtrip fare, although a T spokesman says Kraft has not had to kick in any money for any game train yet. The Kraft Group is also helping pay to launch a new commuter train service that begins from the station on Oct. 21. — JON CHESTO

LEGISLATION

Baker goes on the road to tout his housing bill

The Baker administration continued its statewide tour to promote the governor’s “Housing Choice” bill on Thursday. This time, the “tour buses” stopped in Everett, where Governor Charlie Baker and top aides joined with Mayor Carlo DeMaria and other local dignitaries to promote the bill and stress the importance of sparking more housing construction in the region. The event was held at the Pioneer, a new apartment complex on Revere Beach Parkway. Baker’s bill would enable local officials to push through a number of housing-related zoning changes with a simple majority vote at town meeting or the city council, as opposed to the two-thirds majority requirement that exists today. The bill’s progress on Beacon Hill has slowed, amid competing priorities for the Legislature. But Representative Joe McGonagle of Everett, a vice chairman on the housing committee, said he’s working with House leadership to get the bill passed. — JON CHESTO

LEGAL

NY attorney general sues Dunkin’ Donuts over data breach

The New York attorney general says Dunkin’ Donuts violated state law by not notifying almost 20,000 customers, including more than 2,000 in New York, about cyberattacks on their accounts in 2015 and inadequately warning more than 300,000 customers in 2018 about another attack. Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit Thursday against Dunkin’ Brands, Inc. The suit says the company knew in 2015 that a series of attacks had been made on customers’ online accounts. But it says the company didn’t inform the customers or fully investigate. The suit says Dunkin’ also kept customers in the dark about the full extent of 2018 cyberattacks. Dunkin’ Brands Inc. says there’s ‘‘absolutely no basis’’ for James’ suit, that there was an investigation and no account was wrongfully accessed. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s to test plant-based burger in Canada

McDonald’s is finally taking a nibble of the plant-based burger. In a very limited test in Canada, McDonald’s said Thursday that it’s introducing the PLT, or the plant, lettuce, and tomato burger. It will be available for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario by the end of the month. The test is rolling out about six months after rival Burger King began testing the plant-based Impossible burger, which no surprise, is a rival to Beyond Meat. It’s now selling those burgers nationwide. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Growth more modest in second quarter

The US economy grew at a modest 2 percent annual rate in the second quarter, a pace sharply lower than the 3 percent-plus growth rates seen over the past year. Many analysts believe growth will slow further in coming quarters as global weakness and rising trade tensions exert a toll. The April-June increase in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, slipped from a brisk 3.1 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Sam’s Club partners with health care companies to offer discounts

Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on routine care that customers might delay or skip because of the cost. Starting next month, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina will be able to buy bundles of health care services that include discounted dental care, free prescriptions for certain generic medications, and telehealth consultations. Fees range from $50 for individuals to $240 for up to six family members. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEWSPAPERS

GateHouse/Gannett merger clears antitrust hurdle

GateHouse and Gannett say their newspaper deal has cleared US antitrust review. It still needs approval from European regulators and stockholders of both companies. The two say they expect the deal to close this year. USA Today owner Gannett and GateHouse argue that combining will help them accelerate the path to digital for their newspapers even as they pay down debt from the deal. The combination would create the largest US newspaper company in a contracting industry, with more than 260 daily papers in the United States and more than 300 weeklies. Getting bigger would allow the combined company to trim costs by centralizing operations, but also by cutting newsroom jobs. Community members complain that will affect local coverage. GateHouse has continued to lay off journalists since announcing the takeover. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Alexa users can now ask that voice commands be deleted

Users of Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant can now request that recordings of their voice commands delete automatically. Amazon says it saves such commands to improve the service. But the practice has raised concerns with privacy experts who say the recordings could get into the wrong hands, especially as Amazon and other companies use human reviewers rather than just machines. Previously, users had to go into Alexa’s settings and delete recordings manually. Users can now ask Amazon to automatically delete recordings after three months or 18 months. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Coca-Cola building in NYC sold again

Just a month after it sold for $909 million, Manhattan’s Coca-Cola building has changed hands again, this time for $955 million. A partnership including developers Michael Shvo and Bilgili Group paid that price for the 18-story property, on Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, in a deal that closed this week, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction. The new owners will keep the tower, which has a history dating to 1927.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

IPO

Peloton skids in its first day of trading

Shares of connected exercise machine company Peloton skidded in their first day of public trading. The New York company offered 40 million shares at an initial public offering price of $29 per share, the high end of an expected range of $26 to $29. The stock opened at $27 and closed Thursday at $25.76, a loss of more than 11 percent. Peloton is known for its stationary bikes that allow users to stream workouts live or on-demand. Users pay thousands of dollars for Peloton machines and about $40 per month for a subscription. The company also makes high-end treadmills that cost more than $4,000. — ASSOCIATED PRESS