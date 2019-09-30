Striking workers in Lawrence and Haverhill back to work

Striking health care workers at Fidelity House CRC in Lawrence and Haverhill were back at work Monday after reaching a tentative agreement with management to end a five-day work stoppage. The proposed contract would give most of the 300 care providers represented by Service Employees International Union Local 509 a 5 percent raise over the course of the two-year contract, and some day program staff will receive an increase of up to 20 percent, according to the union. The workers, who still have to vote on the contract agreement, care for adults with disabilities such as autism, Down Syndrome, and brain injuries in state-funded employment, day services, and residential programs. US Senator Edward Markey and US Representative Joseph Kennedy III — who are facing off for Markey’s Senate seat — both appeared at an event Saturday to support striking workers. In a statement, Fidelity House president Brad Howell said, “I’m happy with the agreement and appreciate the efforts of the two teams at the table.” Francisco Fabian, an SEIU 509 chief steward who has worked at Fidelity House for over 20 years, noted in a statement that workers are ready to get back to work. “Since we formed a union, we’ve shown that every time workers stand together, we win higher wages and better care for the people we serve,” he said. “But rest assured: We won’t be done organizing until everyone receives a living wage.” — KATIE JOHNSTON

TOYS

Barbie has some competition this holiday season

Holiday Barbie has some fierce competition this coming shopping season, and more than playtime is at stake. As the critical fourth quarter approaches, a toy war is brewing in the United States, with billions of dollars up for grabs between the country’s three biggest dollmakers: Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., and MGA Entertainment Inc. Mattel’s Barbie is the reigning champ in the massive US doll market, which NPD Group estimates was worth about $3.4 billion in 2018, up 45 percent over five years. But now Barbie faces its two biggest threats in recent years: the return of Olaf and Elsa dolls for Frozen 2, the sequel to Walt Disney Co.’s 2013 Oscar-winning blockbuster film, and a new release of MGA’s collectible L.O.L. Surprise! dolls. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Walgreens and CVS stop selling Zantac and generic versions after cancer-causing chemical found

Pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS have stopped selling heartburn medicine Zantac and its generic versions after the Food and Drug Administration warned this month that it had detected low levels of a cancer-causing chemical in samples of the drug. A Walgreens spokesman said Monday the company had pulled the drug from its shelves “while the FDA continues its review of the products.” Walgreens and CVS, which announced its move Saturday, both noted that the drug, which is known as ranitidine, has not been recalled. The companies said customers who had bought the products could return them for a refund. The FDA has said it is investigating the source of the contamination as well as the risk to patients, recommending that they talk to their doctors and that those who take over-the-counter versions consider switching to a different medication. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

German class-action suit over Volkswagen diesel scandal opens

A German court opened proceedings Monday in a landmark case in which some 470,000 consumers aim to establish a right to compensation from automaker Volkswagen for cars affected by the company’s diesel emissions scandal. The case, brought by the Federation of German Consumer Organizations on behalf of hundreds of thousands of diesel owners, uses rules enacted last year that allow a form of class-action suit. The new system was prompted in part by the scandal over Volkswagen’s use of software to turn emissions controls off when vehicles weren’t being tested, which was discovered in 2015. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

COMPUTERS

Apple denied relief from tariffs on Chinese-made Mac Pro components

Apple Inc. was denied relief for tariffs on five Chinese-made components for the upcoming Mac Pro computer, even after the company announced it was keeping some assembly operations in the United States. The US Trade Representative’s office on Monday said it didn’t grant reprieve from 25 percent tariffs on the much-discussed optional wheels for Apple’s Mac Pro, a main circuit board, power adapter, charging cable, and a cooling system for the computer’s processor. The decision comes about a week after Apple announced it would make new Mac Pro computers in Austin, Texas, after originally considering shifting production to China like its other products. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GOVERNMENT

Fannie and Freddie to keep more of their profits

The Trump administration on Monday took a critical step toward releasing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government control, agreeing to allow the mortgage giants to hold on to more of their profits. The allowance is a move toward independence for the mortgage companies more than a decade after taxpayers bailed them out. It comes a month after the Trump administration unveiled a sweeping plan to remake the housing market that includes allowing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to operate as private companies again. With this step, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be allowed to hold onto more capital, $25 billion and $20 billion respectively. That is still far less capital than the $100 billion the Trump administration estimates both companies and Congress still must sign off on to fulfill other measures envisioned by the Trump administration to remake the companies. — WASHINGTON POST

INSURANCE

Iconic Lloyd’s of London goes online

Lloyd’s of London, the insurance market founded three centuries ago, will write its first business electronically next year. Munich Re, the world’s largest reinsurer, will begin writing policies through an online-only syndicate on Jan. 1, according to e-mailed statements from both companies. While bundles of paper continue to dominate daily business at Lloyd’s, the new syndicate will not have any space on the floor at the market’s Lime Street headquarters. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Amex raises fees on co-brand credit cards with Delta

American Express Co. is raising the annual fee on many of its co-brand cards with Delta Air Lines Inc. after the two renewed their longtime partnership earlier this year. Annual fees on six Delta cards will rise, AmEx said Monday in a statement. Platinum cards for consumers and small businesses will increase to $250 from $195, while Reserve cards go up by $100 to $550. Gold cards will rise slightly from $95 to $99. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WAREHOUSE SPACE

Blackstone Group to buy Colony Industrial for $5.9b

Blackstone Group Inc., which has acquired more than 1 billion square feet of logistics space since 2010 as part of the firm’s global focus on e-commerce, is extending its bet on last-mile real estate. The private equity giant agreed to buy Colony Industrial, the warehouse unit of Colony Capital Inc., for $5.9 billion. The deal includes about 60 million square feet of warehouse space across 465 light industrial buildings in 26 US markets, as well as an affiliated operating platform, according to a statement Monday. The unit’s properties mostly serve as the last mile of the logistics chain and are crucial for companies seeking to make speedy deliveries to consumers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS