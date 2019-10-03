Lincoln Financial to consolidate into one office

Lincoln Financial Group is bringing together its Boston-area employees in one office at the Prudential Center, after its acquisition of the Liberty Life Assurance of Boston business last year. Lincoln opened its new Boston office, consisting of 44,000 square feet over two floors at 101 Huntington Ave., this week. The Pennsylvania-based insurance company will employ nearly 200 people in the office, or nearly 10 times the people it had in the Boston area prior to the acquisition, when all it had was a relatively small sales office here. — JON CHESTO

SOFTWARE

Everbridge signs its largest contract with California

Everbridge Inc., the Burlington-based provider of emergency preparedness software and support, has signed its largest state contract, with California. The company is part of a team that won a five-year, $198 million contract to upgrade the West Coast state’s 911 system. Everbridge declined to give the exact value of its portion, except to say it will bring in more revenue than its $3.5 million-a-year Florida contract. Everbridge also has statewide deployments with New York, Vermont and Connecticut. The California contract will help coordinate 911 systems throughout the state, which had about 20 million 911 calls last year. About 30 percent of Everbridge’s business is with government agencies, with corporate and healthcare clients making up the rest. — JON CHESTO

RESTAURANTS

Starbucks paying extra $20m to coffee bean farmers

Starbucks Corp. is giving farmers a cushion against the blow of tumbling coffee prices, a move that could also protect supplies of the high-quality beans the company needs. The world’s largest coffee chain operator paid over 8,000 farmers in Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala a premium totaling $20 million, according to Michelle Burns, senior vice president of global coffee and tea at Starbucks. That’s on top of the regular amounts it pays over futures prices for specialty arabica beans, she said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

DRINKS AND SNACKS

PepsiCo revenue healthy

PepsiCo Inc. is getting a boost from higher prices on its drinks and snacks, a sign US consumers still feel good amid recent indicators of a looming economic slowdown. The snack and beverage giant said Thursday it will meet or exceed its full-year revenue growth after sales and profit both topped Wall Street estimates for last quarter. PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division has helped the company navigate a broader decline in soda, with brands like Ruffles chips, Cheetos, and Doritos dominating the salty-snack aisle last quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

COAL

Murray Energy fails to make payments to lenders

Murray Energy Corp., the US coal giant that had pressed the Trump administration for help averting bankruptcy, may be headed toward default. The largest closely held coal miner in America failed to make multiple payments to lenders this week, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Creditors have agreed not to take legal action until Oct. 14, buying Murray some time to figure out how to shore up its balance sheet, the St. Clairsville, Ohio-based firm said. Murray Energy is struggling to stay afloat, along with the rest of America’s coal miners, as cheap natural gas and renewable energy resources cut into coal’s share of the US power market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Vanguard testing new way to trade currencies

Having revolutionized the business of buying stocks, Vanguard Group is now coming for currencies. The investing pioneer obsessed with lowering costs is testing a new way for asset managers to trade currencies and avoid big investment banks, according to a person familiar with the matter. The platform, based on the blockchain technology that powers Bitcoin, has been operational for two months and has handled some trades, said the person, asking not to be named because the project is private. If successful, the venture could shift power in the $6 trillion a day currency market that banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG have ruled for decades. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RETAIL

H&M earnings buck downward trend

H&M stock rose to the highest level in almost two years after a popular summer collection helped the Swedish retailer put a dent into its bulging inventory. The stock rose nearly 5 percent after quarterly earnings gained for the first time this year. The third-quarter report was a rare bright spot in the gloomy world of retail after the bankruptcy of fellow fast-fashion chain Forever 21 Inc. earlier this week. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates hold steady

Long-term mortgage rates held steady this week, offering a potential boon to homebuyers amid an uncertain economic outlook. Mortgage rates have been running near historic lows, though average rates for the key 30-year loan showed volatile swings last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 3.65 percent from 3.64 percent. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.14 percent from 3.16 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SERVICES

Growth in sector slowed in September

Growth in the US services sector slowed sharply in September to its lowest level in three years, suggesting that the Trump administration’s trade conflicts and rising uncertainty are weakening the bulk of the economy. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its non-manufacturing index slipped to 52.6 from 56.4 in August. Readings above 50 signal growth, but September’s figures are the lowest since August 2016. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

STREAMING

Netflix being investigated for not filing taxes in Italy

Italian prosecutors are investigating Netflix after the streaming company failed to file a tax return, according to people familiar with the matter. The Milan tribunal opened the probe as the prosecutors believe Netflix has enough of a physical presence in Italy — including fiber optic cables and servers — to qualify as a local business that should be paying taxes, said the people, who asked not to be named as the investigation is not public. Netflix is cranking up output of TV shows and films in territories all over the world to give its content a local flavor and capture more viewers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla had record deliveries in third quarter

The good and the bad Elon Musk were on full display Wednesday, when Tesla Inc. released its much-awaited third-quarter delivery figures. The good: Musk’s relentless drive to ramp up output helped push deliveries to a record 97,000 units. The bad: Because he had recently hyped the idea — in typical Musk-ian fashion — of reaching 100,000, investors came away disappointed with the final number. Tesla shares sank rather than rallying immediately after the release. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EMPLOYMENT

Jobless claims rise

Filings for unemployment benefits rose to a four-week high, another sign of potential labor-market weakness ahead of Friday’s monthly jobs report, though part of the increase may reflect effects from a strike by General Motors Co. workers. Jobless claims rose by 4,000 to 219,000 in the week ended Sept. 28, according to Labor Department figures released Thursday that exceeded the estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of economists. The four-week average, a less-volatile measure, held at the lowest in about two months while continuing claims fell to the lowest in almost a year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS