Some millionaires in Hong Kong are seeking fast-track residency in Ireland because of political unrest in the Asian city, the Sunday Times reported. About 100 residents contacted Bartra, which promotes Ireland’s immigrant investor program to wealthy Asians, in the past eight weeks, compared with less than a handful before protests started in June, the paper said, citing Bartra Wealth Advisors. To qualify for the program, applicants must invest at least 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in the country. Months of pro-democracy protests have turned into the biggest crisis for Beijing’s rule over the former British colony since it returned to China in 1997. The city was in near shutdown on Saturday, with banks and businesses closed and rail service suspended after violent protests on Friday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Bayer’s Roundup lawsuit trial delayed until 2020

A trial in St. Louis over the alleged cancer links of Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup has been postponed until next year. ‘‘The parties will work with the court to determine a new date,’’ the company said. ‘‘With the change in the trial schedule and no trial dates set through the rest of the year, the appeals of the three completed trials will be a significant focus of the litigation in the months ahead.’’ Bayer, facing thousands of lawsuits claiming Roundup causes cancer, has lost three cases in the United States. The product was originally made by Monsanto, which was acquired by the German pharma and chemicals giant last year. The $63 billion deal made Bayer the world’s largest agriculture company but exposed it to the mountain of legal claims. Bayer disputes that Roundup is unsafe and is appealing all three US jury verdicts that have gone against the company. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Report: R.I. growth outpaced US

A Rhode Island public policy research group says the state’s economy grew faster than the nation’s over the past 40 years, but lagged New England’s. The Providence Journal reported the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council said Rhode Island’s gross domestic product grew 5.2 percent annually from 1979 to 2018. The nation’s annual growth was 2.3 percent; New England’s, 5.6 percent. The council’s president, John Simmons, noted tht a large portion of New England’s economic activity can be attributed to the city of Boston. The report also said Rhode Island has some of the highest energy costs in the county, which may explain its low energy consumption.

HSBC may cut up to 10,000 jobs to slash costs

HSBC Holdings is embarking on a cost-cutting drive that threatens as many as 10,000 jobs, the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter. The bank is questioning why it has so many people in Europe when it has double-digit returns in parts of Asia, one of the people told the paper. The job cuts — on top of the 4,700 redundancies announced earlier — could be announced when HSBC reports third-quarter results later this month, the FT said. HSBC declined to comment. The earlier cuts were announced in August, the same day CEO John Flint abruptly departed after 18 months leading the bank. It employed about 238,000 people as of June. The lender cited an “increasingly complex” environment as it removed Flint. During his short tenure, the bank grappled with a declining stock price, a high-profile sexual harassment case, and a failure to hit cost targets. The bank said last month it’s sticking with plans to hire more than 600 for its wealth business in Asia by the end of 2022.

