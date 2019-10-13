Thousands of Mack Truck workers were on strike Sunday at plants in three states, the first such walkout in decades. United Automobile Workers union members began picketing in the morning at the Mack Truck cab and vehicle assembly plant in Macungie, Pa., where the company says ‘‘every Mack truck built for the North American market gets its start.’’ Workers also walked out of plants in Middletown, Pa.; Baltimore; Hagerstown, Md., and Jacksonville, Fla. In all, the company said the strike involves about 3,500 employees. ‘‘One of the biggest issues for us is the job security,’’ Walter Smith, president of the local representing Pennsylvania workers, told WCAU-TV. The union said many issues are unresolved, including wages, job security, and pension and health benefits. Union officials say they will be available to reconvene negotiations Oct. 21. Mack Trucks president Martin Weissburg said he’s ‘‘surprised and disappointed’’ the union decided to walk out. He said the two sides had been making progress and have a ‘‘positive working relationship.’’ He said the company had no plans to close any US manufacturing facilities and has invested hundreds of millions in them over a decade. In 1984, some 9,200 Mack Truck workers went on strike for nine days, closing the US plants before a tentative agreement was reached, The (Allentown) Morning Call reported. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Historic slump in China car market continues as sales drop 6.6%

Auto sales in China fell in September for the 15th month in 16, extending their worst slump in a generation despite government efforts to support the world’s largest car market. Sales of sedans, sport utility vehicles, minivans, and multipurpose vehicles dropped 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 1.81 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said. The only increase since mid-2018 came in June, when dealers offered big discounts. The market has been hurt by a slowing economy and stricter emission rules, prompting the government to urge local authorities to boost consumption. Measures included easing car-buying curbs put in place to reduce pollution and traffic jams. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers forecasts a drop in vehicle deliveries to dealers in 2019, only the second annual decline in three decades. General Motors Co. said its third-quarter deliveries in China fell 18 percent from the same period in 2018. Yet Honda Motor Co. said its China sales rose 4 percent. Luxury brands are also seeing some growth, though many haven’t announced sales for September. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ENERGY

Average US price of gas unchanged over past 2 weeks

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has remained at $2.73 a gallon over the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that within the average, prices in more than half of the cities surveyed fell by several cents while prices mostly rose in cities on the West Coast. She said the attack on Saudi Arabia’s key oil processing facility last month had no effect on gasoline prices. The average price at the pump is 24 cents lower than it was a year ago. The highest average in the nation is $4.20 a gallon in San Francisco; the lowest, $2.17 in Baton Rouge, La. — ASSOCIATED PRESS