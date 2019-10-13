Massachusetts met its self-imposed goal of controlling the growth in health spending last year, according to a new state report — but the cost burden on consumers continued to rise at a worrying pace. Statewide health care spending grew to an estimated $60.9 billion in 2018, or $8,827 per person, according to the study from the state Center for Health Information and Analysis. That’s a 3.1 percent increase from the previous year and in line with the state benchmark for controlling spending. But costs for patients and consumers rose more quickly. For individuals with private insurance, out-of-pocket costs increased 6.1 percent and premiums rose 5.2 percent over the past two years, outpacing wages and inflation. In addition, more Massachusetts residents signed up for high-deductible health plans, meaning they had to pay more than $1,000 out of pocket — on top of premiums — before their insurance kicked in. About 1.2 million people in Massachusetts were enrolled in high-deductible plans in 2018, an 8.5 percent jump from the previous year. David Seltz, executive director of the state Health Policy Commission, another agency that tracks health spending, said the cost trend for consumers is a “warning sign” about the affordability of health care. “What we should be working toward is if we can hold down total health care spending, that should actually translate to savings for families, for employers,” Seltz said. “We haven’t made as much progress as we’d like to.” The report had some bright spots. It showed that for each of the past three years, the state met its target for controlling health care costs. That target, established through a 2012 state law, initially sought to contain the growth in health spending to 3.6 percent per year. Last year, the benchmark became a stricter 3.1 percent. Prescription drugs and hospitals were the biggest drivers of total spending in 2018. — PRIYANKA DAYAL MCCLUSKEY

RETAIL

Target to open small-format store in downtown Boston

Target has signed a lease to open its first small-format concept store in downtown Boston. The Beacon Hill store, at 100 Cambridge St., will occupy 11,000 square feet, far less space than a standard-size Target. In 2017, the retailer said that it would spend $7 billion to revamp its stores and build smaller locations in urban locations and college campuses. The move to downsize its footprint is driving the company’s growth — the company surpassed its earnings estimates this summer and announced its 100th small format store. This year alone, Target expects to open 30 small-format stores nationwide. Target did not set a date for the opening of the Beacon Hill store, which will be its 50th in Massachusetts. The company also intends to open its first store on the Cape, at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis, this fall. Next in the queue for its Boston presence is a 27,000-square-foot location the Fields Corner neighborhood of Dorchester which will open in 2020. The company will also open a 40,000-square-foot store at the North Quincy MBTA station, anchoring a new mixed-use development there. On Tuesday, the company also announced that it will act as the backbone of the newly reanimated Toys “R” Us brand of toy stores. Target said it will be providing the “toy assortment, digital capabilities and fulfillment services” for Tru Kids, the Toys “R” Us parent company. — JANELLE NANOS

HOUSING

British firm drops plans to build private dorms in the Fenway, will build apartments instead

A year after landing in Boston with plans for $1 billion worth of privately run dorms here, the US venture of the British student-housing developer Scape is going in a different direction: away from students. Scape North America on Monday said it would file revised plans with the city for its project on Boylston Street in the Fenway, and for two more buildings nearby. Combined, they would bring more than 1,300 apartments — at what the company says will be relatively modest rents — to a booming part of the city. But unlike the plan Scape filed last year, those apartments won’t be built for college students. Instead, they’ll target the city’s general population, with most of one building, 220 units, set aside as affordable housing, and part of another designed to serve families visiting nearby Boston Children’s Hospital. It’s a notable shift for a developer whose parent company runs private student housing buildings in the United Kingdom and Australia and planned a similar approach in the United States, with Boston as its beachhead. But after fierce pushback from neighbors in the Fenway, and a closer look at the market, Scape North America decided its strategy on this side of the Atlantic — in Boston and other cities it’s scouting — should be to aim for an urban middle class in dire need of housing. — TIM LOGAN

PHARMACEUTICALS

Biogen criticized for raising price on best-selling MS drug

Biogen’s blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera may have generated more than $4 billion in sales last year, but its benefit to patients didn’t warrant a nearly 10 percent price increase over two years. That’s the conclusion of a Boston watchdog group that listed Tecfidera among the seven best-selling prescription drugs whose price increases in 2017 and 2018 had the biggest impact on the US health care system — but weren’t justified by new clinical evidence. Tecfidera’s net price, after rebates and discounts by its Cambridge drug maker, went up about 10 percent in those two years, to $109 from $99 for a single 240-milligram pill, raising health care costs by $313 million, according to a report Tuesday by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review. The drug ranked seventh among the seven drugs with the biggest effect on spending and was the only one made by a Massachusetts-based company. “The norm in the United States has been for most pharmaceutical manufacturers to increase prices year after year — even accounting for the discounts they give insurers, and even for drugs that already sit at the top of the chart of spending for drugs in the US,” said Dr. David Rind, the institute’s chief medical officer. A higher price might be justified if new evidence emerged showing that a drug was more beneficial than originally thought, Rind said. But that wasn’t true of the seven drugs in the group’s first annual “Unsupported Price Increase Report.” Of all the drugs on the list, Humira, Ill.-based AbbVie’s blockbuster treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, had the biggest financial impact on the health care system as a result of its price increase, according to the report. The net price of a single 40-milligram injection rose 15.9 percent over two years, from $1,452 to $1,683, resulting in more than $1.8 billion in extra spending. The makers of the seven drugs were consulted by the nonprofit when it prepared its report, as were representatives of patients and health insurers. The drug companies disputed the findings in sections of the 125-page document, and Biogen criticized the report in an e-mail to The Boston Globe. Nina Varghese, a Biogen spokeswoman, said the institute excluded 28 published studies that Biogen submitted for the analysis and that “we don’t believe the report accurately reflects Tecfidera’s value in the health care system.” —JONATHAN SALTZMAN