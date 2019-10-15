South Weymouth project draws interest

The chairman of the Southfield Redevelopment Authority says the three-town agency is seeing strong interest in the opportunity to become the new master developer for the sprawling former South Weymouth Naval Air Station. Nine development teams indicated their intent to submit redevelopment proposals by last week’s deadline, chairman Thomas Henderson said. The bids are for a 394-acre portion of the 1,440-acre site that stretches across the towns of Weymouth, Abington, and Rockland. Redevelopment proposals for the project, dubbed Union Point, are due Nov. 25, and Henderson hopes a decision can be made in early 2020. The SRA board had terminated the contract of the previous master developer, LStar, in February after considerable dysfunction at that firm as well as financial issues and failed promises. A number of commercial tenants were wooed but went elsewhere, including robotics business Prodrive (Canton) and the Pawtucket Red Sox (Worcester). Lender Washington Capital now controls much of the old base area that’s still to be developed, and will soon acquire control of a part that’s held by another firm, according to Joe Versaggi, a senior vice president at Washington Capital. More than 1,200 homes have already been built at the site, but little commercial space has gone up so far. — JON CHESTO

COFFEE

The US chief marketing officer for Dunkin’ resigns

Dunkin’ US chief marketing officer Tony Weisman is stepping down from the job as of Dec. 1. Dunkin’ Brands, the Canton-based parent company of the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins chains, announced the decision on Tuesday, but did not say why he was leaving. Before he leaves, Weisman will help with the process of finding a successor. Until a new CMO is appointed, the Dunkin’ marketing department will report to Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin’ Brands CEO. Weisman was the North American CEO at Boston digital ad agency Digitas before joining Dunkin’ in 2017. — JON CHESTO

TRAVEL

Former CEO of defunct Thomas Cook agency undecided about returning bonus

The former chief executive of the failed Thomas Cook travel agency has told a British parliamentary committee he has not decided whether to return his substantial cash bonus. Peter Fankhauser told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee Tuesday that he is ‘‘deeply sorry’’ for the firm’s collapse last month but does not think he bears sole responsibility. Asked whether he was sorry enough to return his bonus of more than 500,000 ($632,000) pounds so it could be used for other purposes like severance pay, Fankhauser said he was not willing to decide immediately. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Federal government does not have to resurrect S.C. nuclear project

The federal government does not have to restart construction on a nuclear fuel facility in South Carolina that it abandoned after spending nearly $8 billion, the US Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The justices refused without comment to hear South Carolina’s appeal of a lower court decision last October that allowed the US Energy Department to stop building the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at the Savannah River Site near Aiken. Work on the plant started nearly two decades ago. Its goal was to take plutonium used in nuclear weapons built during the Cold War and convert it into a fuel called MOX to run nuclear plants around the world. It was still decades away from completion when President Barack Obama’s final budget in 2016 pulled funding. Republicans in South Carolina asked President Trump to restart the project, but his administration has refused.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

POSTAL

China to pay more for international package deliveries

Fees paid by China to the United States and other countries to deliver packages will nearly triple through 2025 under an agreement by the global postal union following complaints by Washington, the Chinese post office said Tuesday. Payments will rise 27 percent next year and by 164 percent in total through 2025 under the Sept. 25 agreement by members of the Universal Postal Union, the State Postal Bureau said in a statement. The Trump administration complained the US Post Office was subsidizing Chinese exporters, which it said pays too little to deliver the vast volume of packages generated by online commerce. Washington threatened to pull out of the 192-member group, which other members said would disrupt global postal operations. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

Past scandals still reverberating at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Co. investors got a reminder that the bank isn’t past its problems even as it seeks a fresh start under a new leader. The lender took a $1.6 billion expense for litigation tied to scandals in its retail bank, dragging down third-quarter earnings by 35 cents a share. Wells Fargo’s longer-term strategy has been in flux since Tim Sloan stepped down as chief executive in March, bowing to outside pressures following a series of scandals at the bank. The company said last month that Charlie Scharf, 54, previously head of Bank of New York Mellon Corp., will take over from interim CEO Allen Parker on Oct. 21.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCIAL

Goldman Sachs hurt by investments in Uber, others

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was stung by slumping investments in some big names in the third quarter, hurting its most profitable business line. The firm took a $267 million hit in the period on public equity investments such as ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., and Tradeweb Markets Inc. The bank probably took a writedown on its stake in WeWork after plans for an initial public offering collapsed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING SERVICES

Netflix cutting back on comedy specials

After pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into standup comedy specials from the likes of Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle, Netflix Inc. is cutting back. The online video service is releasing fewer standup specials this year than either of the past two years, according to data analyzed by Bloomberg. Netflix has streamed about 30 such shows so far this year, compared with more than 50 at this point last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OFFICE SPACE

WeWork backs out of Seattle project, loses its chief spokesman

WeWork has backed out of an ambitious project to outfit a 36-story tower in Seattle with co-working space and its co-living offshoot, as the company looks to shore up its finances. The decision leaves one of Seattle’s biggest office landlords without a tenant just as a major new project is nearing completion. As recently as September, WeWork appeared to be headed toward a rich valuation in its public debut before investors balked over concerns about the venture’s governance and mounting losses. The firm ended up ousting its chief executive officer and postponing the offering. The delay has left it scrambling to raise new funds. The company is also losing its chief communications officer, concluding a six-month tenure marked by a constant stream of bad news. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCIAL

Buffett wants to increase stake in Bank of America

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is seeking permission from the Federal Reserve to potentially increase its stake in Bank of America Corp. to more than 10 percent, a level that often triggers a regulatory review. Berkshire, which disclosed in July that it had hit that threshold, filed an application with the Fed in recent weeks making a variety of assurances to show that it will passively invest in the bank, according to a copy of the application provided by the regulator. — BLOOMBERG NEWS