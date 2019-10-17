US home building fell last month, driven by a sharp decline in the construction of new apartments. The Commerce Department said Thursday that housing starts dropped 9.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.26 million. The construction of new apartments plunged 28.3 percent to an annual pace of 327,000. On a brighter note, single-family home building ticked up 0.3 percent to an annual rate of 918,000. Single-family construction typically creates more jobs than apartment units. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Southwest to sideline Boeing 737 Max jets until February

Southwest Airlines has again pushed back the return of its Boeing 737 Max jets as Boeing tries to fix the aircraft following two deadly crashes. Southwest said Thursday that it will keep its Max out of its schedule until Feb. 8, about a month longer than previously planned. The airline says it's monitoring information from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about software improvements and pilot-training requirements that will be part of returning the plane to flight. Without the planes, Southwest says it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday. Southwest had 34 MAX planes when they were grounded in March and had expected more to be delivered this year. American and United have taken their Maxes out of the schedule until at least January.

FACTORIES

Production down because of GM strike

Production at US factories fell in September by the most in five months, depressed by an autoworkers' strike at General Motors Co., sluggish global demand, and the trade war. Production at manufacturers declined 0.5 percent last month, weaker than the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists, Federal Reserve data showed Thursday.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

IPO

Aramco delays offering for at least a few weeks

Saudi Aramco has postponed the launch of the world's largest initial public offering by at least a few weeks, according to people briefed on the situation. The delay gives bank analysts time to incorporate Aramco's third-quarter results into their pre-IPO assessment of the company, said one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential deliberations. The move was abrupt, given that Aramco had been preparing for an official launch of the share sale on Oct. 20. While the latest delay may only be a few weeks, it's likely to add to investor skepticism about the deal's prospects. The original plan for a listing in Riyadh and an international exchange was shelved in 2018 after international investors balked at the company's valuation.

WORKPLACE

Intel to release employee data by race and gender

Intel Corp. says it will publicly release employee pay data, broken down by race and gender later this year. For the first time, every company with more than 100 employees is required to report the same to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but the agency keeps the filings private, unless a company voluntarily discloses it. In previous years, the EEOC only required companies submit data on the race and gender of their employees. By adding pay, the new disclosures provide a more granular analysis that could reveal pay gaps.

RETAIL

Barneys to sell assets, likely close all stores

Luxury chain Barneys New York has penned a deal to sell its assets for $271.4 million to Authentic Brands Group, a licensing company that owns such brands as Nine West and Aeropostale, and investment bank B. Riley Financial Inc., according to court documents filed late Wednesday. If there are no further bids, Barneys will pursue the agreement with Authentic Brands and B. Riley. All seven Barneys stores would likely close, according to the court papers. Barneys New York filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August, the latest retailer to buckle as shoppers move online.

FINANCE

Under new tax law, fewer got refunds

About 2.7 million fewer people got tax refunds this year under the tax law overhaul that altered rates and paycheck withholding starting in 2018, according to new figures from the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS estimates it sent about 113.4 million refund checks to taxpayers, down from 116 million sent a year earlier for tax returns for 2017, before the massive overhaul took effect, according to agency data released Thursday. The 2.3 percent decline in refund checks illustrates a sore point during last spring's tax filing season as many taxpayers expected to see benefits from the law, which cut tax rates, boosted the child tax credit, and increased the standard deduction. About 80 percent of filers received a tax cut under the new law, but changes in withholding rates meant that many got the tax cut in small chunks in their paychecks throughout the year, rather than in one large check after filing their tax return.

INTERNATIONAL

Christian Dior yet another company to run afoul of China

Christian Dior became the latest company to face a backlash in China over political sensitivities, after making a presentation at a university that included a map of the country that excluded Taiwan. The French luxury brand apologized on Weibo Thursday after a video clip circulated online showed a human resources worker at a recruiting event in China being questioned by a student on why Taiwan wasn't included on the map. Western organizations from the National Basketball Association to fashion retailers Givenchy and Dolce & Gabbana are increasingly coming under fire for perceived slights to Beijing's One China policy.

AVIATION

Qantas to keep people awake for hours on world’s longest flight

Qantas Airways Ltd. will ditch the traditional in-flight service routine for this weekend's marathon nonstop trip from New York to Sydney. At almost 20 hours, the unprecedented journey is set to be the world's longest flight. It's a key test run as Qantas prepares to start direct commercial services connecting Sydney with New York and London as soon as 2022. As part of research aimed at reducing jet lag, passengers on board will effectively switch to Sydney time as soon as they leave New York late Friday, Qantas said. Rather than following the standard practice of serving food and dimming the lights after takeoff, Qantas plans to keep everyone awake for six hours. They'll be helped by food containing hot peppers and spices.

MORTGAGES

Rates rose this week

Long-term mortgage rates rose this week after signs of a trade truce between the United States and China last week pushed up the interest rate on 10-year Treasurys. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.69 percent from 3.57 percent the previous week. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage moved up to 3.15 percent from 3.05 percent a week ago.

INTERNATIONAL

Germany trims growth forecast

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government cut its 2020 growth forecast as Europe's biggest economy expects the pinch from waning global demand, Brexit, and lingering trade disputes to carry over into next year. Gross domestic product will expand by 1 percent next year, compared with an earlier expectation of a 1.5 percent increase, the Economy Ministry said Thursday in a statement. The pace is a notable slowdown from previous years.