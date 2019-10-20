A committee guiding OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy has suggested other drug makers, distributors, and pharmacy chains use Purdue’s bankruptcy proceedings to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for the opioid crisis. The committee of unsecured creditors said in a letter Sunday that the country ‘‘is in the grips of a crisis that must be addressed, and that doing so may require creative approaches.’’ It’s calling for all the companies to put money into a fund in exchange for having all their lawsuits resolved. The committee includes victims of the opioid crisis plus a medical center, a health insurer, a prescription benefit management company, the maker of an addiction treatment drug, and a pension insurer. The same committee has been aggressive in Purdue’s bankruptcy, saying it would support pausing litigation against members of the Sackler family who own Purdue in exchange for a $200 million fund from the company to help fight the opioid crisis. Paul Hanly, a lead lawyer for local governments in the lawsuits, on Sunday called the mass-settlement idea ‘‘most unlikely.’’ Opening statements are Monday in the first federal trial over the crisis. The lawsuit deals with claims from the Ohio counties of Cuyahoga and Summit against a half-dozen companies. More than 2,000 other state and local governments plus Native American tribes, hospitals, and other groups have made similar claims. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Boeing says it regrets concerns over internal messages

Boeing says it regrets concerns raised about internal communications it recently handed over to Congress and federal regulators that are investigating two deadly crashes of the 737 Max airplanes. The company said Sunday that it’s unfortunate messages between co-workers it turned over last week weren’t released in a manner allowing for ‘‘meaningful explanation.’’ In the messages, former senior test pilot Mark Forkner told a co-worker in 2016 that he unknowingly misled regulators about problems with a flight-control system that would later be implicated in the crashes. Forkner said the new automated flight system, called MCAS, was ‘‘egregious’’ and ‘‘running rampant’’ while he tested it in a flight simulator. The exchange occurred as Boeing was trying to convince the Federal Aviation Administration the system was safe. The FAA’s administrator on Friday demanded an explanation, including why the company delayed telling the agency about the messages for several months. Boeing said Sunday that it’s continuing to investigate the circumstances of the exchange but that the simulator software described by Forkner in 2016 was still in testing and had not been finalized. The company said it had briefed both the FAA and international regulators ‘‘on multiple occasions’’ about the final configuration of the flight system. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CONSUMER SAFETY

It’s caveat emptor for online CBD shoppers

For consumers who buy CBD products online, it’s truly a case of buyer beware. A study of 300 online cannabidiol merchants by the compliance firm LegitScript found 98 percent were noncompliant with regulations in at least one category, with several selling products that made fraudulent claims and one that contained toxic levels of lead. “We thought we would see some problems, but the notion that 49 out of 50 of these online sellers are not compliant is really troubling,” LegitScript CEO John Horton said. “It’s very much caveat emptor right now.” CBD is a nonintoxicating compound found in the cannabis plant, and certain forms of it were legalized in the United States last year. It has soared in popularity as proponents say it can help alleviate everything from chronic pain to insomnia, but little research has been done. There are 10,000 to 13,000 merchants selling CBD on the Internet, according to LegitScript. Of the 300 websites it studied, 45 percent included impermissible claims that the products can treat serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, and clinical depression. LegitScript also tested 30 products; two-thirds contained significantly more or less CBD than advertised, with nine containing less than half. One had only 1 percent of what it claimed. And one bottle of ingestible oil had 18.5 times the allowable amount of lead by California standards. “It had so much lead in it that it’s roughly on par with Flint, Michigan, drinking water,” Horton said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

R.I. secretary of state to convene a cybersecurity forum ahead of 2020 elections

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is convening a summit of cybersecurity experts. More than 100 elections and information technology officials will meet Friday at Salve Regina University’s Pell Center in Newport. Gorbea said election officials will gave an opportunity to talk with experts about best practices to secure election systems ahead of 2020, federal actions to protect voting, and how to combat misinformation and disinformation campaigns and prevent data breaches. Rhode Island has joined several cybersecurity groups and participated in exercises with the Department of Homeland Security, National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Guard, and Harvard Kennedy School. — ASSOCIATED PRESS