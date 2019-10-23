IRobot hurt by decision to pass along tariff costs to US customers

IRobot Corp. stock slumped to a three-year low after casting aside its strategy to pass along some tariff-related costs to US consumers after the price increase hampered growth. The maker of the Roomba vacuum cleaner vowed to “aggressively” keep pursuing an exemption from the duty and is diversifying its manufacturing outside of China to trim its costs. The Bedford-based company on Tuesday narrowed its annual revenue and earnings forecasts and said profitability could suffer into next year. While competitors absorbed the tariff costs, iRobot raised prices in late July. That move, however, led to “sub-optimal sell-through in August and September,” Andrew Kramer, vice president for investor relations, said on a conference call Wednesday, and contributed to a 7 percent decline in US sales, even as international sales climbed 25 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FAUX MEAT

Impossible Foods wants to sell its plant-based burgers overseas

Impossible Foods Inc. has applied to start selling its plant-based burgers in the European Union as it looks to expand outside the United States and Asia. The maker of the Impossible Burger filed an application to market soy leghemoglobin, the iron-containing molecule made with a genetically engineered yeast, according to the EU’s food safety authority. The ingredient, known as heme, is a key additive for helping replicate the richness of meat flavors. Genetically-modified foods and labeling are tightly regulated in the EU, unlike the United States, which could mean approval could take time. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GENDER

Analysis finds gains for women on corporate boards

Women hold more than a quarter of board seats among the biggest companies for the first time, an analysis by executive recruiter Spencer Stuart found. A record number of women of all races and non-white men joined boards at S&P 500 companies in the last year. Among new directors, 46 percent were female and 23 percent were minorities. Women of color made up 10 percent of new board members. Combined, women and minority men hold 59 percent of new seats, and all boards have at least one woman, as of this summer. This year, a record 432 seats changed hands, opening up more spots than ever for new, diverse candidates. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

CHIPMAKERS

Texas Instruments stock drops on projections

Texas Instruments Inc. shares plunged the most in almost 11 years after the chipmaker gave a weaker-than-expected forecast and warned that trade tension is making customers far more cautious. The report spurred a sell off in semiconductor stocks. Investors have poured money into chip stocks this year, betting on a rebound in demand. That hasn’t happened as a US-China trade war drags on, undermining economic growth. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Jamaicans sue elite ski resort over pay

Five Jamaican citizens who were recruited to work at a Montana ski resort for the ultra-rich just north of Yellowstone National Park say they and more than 100 other Jamaicans were discriminated against and paid less than other employees doing the same work. They sued the club and a hospitality staffing agency last year and are scheduled to enter mediated settlement talks in Missoula on Wednesday, court records said. The lawsuit alleges the Jamaicans did not receive tips or service charges that are included on restaurant and bar bills like other employees did while cooking for or serving wealthy club members, who include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Virgin Airways could become a rival to British Airways at Heathrow

The head of London Heathrow airport favors a shakeup in landing rights that would allow Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. to challenge the dominance of British Airways over UK skies. The change would encourage greater competition by giving Virgin more flights once Europe’s busiest hub gets a 16 billion-pound ($20 billion) third runway, John Holland-Kaye said in an interview Wednesday. A loosening of BA’s hold over Heathrow slots would play into the hands of Virgin, which said last month it aims to launch 84 new destinations and become the UK’s second flag carrier. The plan depends on the government agreeing to scrap a system under which airlines are awarded new slots in proportion to current holdings. Virgin has fewer than 5 percent of Heathrow flights versus 55 percent for BA. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INSURANCE

AIG to offer policies to the wealthy through Lloyd’s of London

American International Group Inc. is ramping up its bet on the wealthiest Americans with a new push to offer policies through the Lloyd’s of London marketplace and write as much as $1 billion in gross premiums. AIG plans to create a Lloyd’s of London syndicate to cover risks in the US high-net-worth market, according to a statement Wednesday from the companies. The business would start writing policies at the start of next year. New York-based AIG is already familiar with the market for wealthy US clients through its private client group. It gained a Lloyd’s of London operation, Talbot Underwriting Ltd., in 2018 with its acquisition of reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd. Talbot will help with the new syndicate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC GEAR

Nike hires former eBay head to replace departing CEO

After turning e-commerce and apps into a centerpiece of its operations, Nike Inc. is taking the next logical step: hiring a tech CEO. The athletic brand tapped former EBay Inc. head John Donahoe to replace chief executive Mark Parker next year in the biggest sign yet that Nike wants to be seen as a technology business. Like Starbucks Corp., which hired a Silicon Valley veteran as CEO in recent years, Nike is joining a parade of retail companies remaking their image. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Russia increases export lending to enhance its influence globally

The Russian government is taking a page from the Soviet Union’s playbook as it seeks to increase the country’s global influence. Annual export lending from the government is forecast to nearly double to $6 billion by 2022, the highest level in Russia’s modern history, according to a draft budget. The amount is about three times as much as developed countries lent on average in 2017, according to OECD data. Export lending was a popular tool in the Soviet Union for spreading the superpower’s influence over poorer countries. — BLOOMBERG NEWS