Going-out-of-business sales are starting at 76 Olympia Sports stores on Friday, following a decision by apparel retailer JackRabbit to buy only roughly half of the Maine-based chain’s outlets. Denver-based JackRabbit, owned by investment firm CriticalPoint Capital, acquired Westbrook, Maine-based Olympia from the Manganello family a few weeks ago. But JackRabbit only decided to take 75 stores, which it will continue to run under the Olympia banner. Liquidation agency SB360 Capital Partners LLC is orchestrating going-out-of-business sales at the rest of the stores, to sell off roughly $44 million worth of inventory, with discounts of up to 40 percent. The list of store closings includes 22 stores in Massachusetts, making it the state with the most shutdowns. It was unclear how many jobs would be affected by the closures. — JON CHESTO

COFFEE

Starbucks manager fired for calling police on two black men sues

A regional Starbucks manager fired after the high-profile arrests of two black men at one of the coffee shops in Philadelphia has filed a wrongful termination suit against the company. Shannon Phillips accuses Starbucks of unfairly punishing white employees like her in response to the widely publicized arrests last year. Phillips said she lost her job after objecting to the company putting another white manager on leave. Starbucks denies Phillips’s claims and said it will defend the suit, filed Monday in federal court in New Jersey. Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested minutes after a manager called police to say they hadn’t bought anything and were refusing to leave. The arrest prompted Starbucks officials to close stores nationwide to conduct racial bias training. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Burger King chooses Impossible Burger

The war for meatless hamburgers has a new casualty. Burger King is getting rid of its Morningstar Farms veggie burgers, which are supplied by Kellogg Co., after the US rollout of plant-based patties from Impossible Foods Inc. earlier this year. The Impossible Whopper helped the fast-food chain lure customers and boost sales in its latest quarter. Morningstar has lost market share as newer, trendier vegan options gain steam across the United States. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Barneys assets to be sold to licensing company

Barneys New York, the iconic luxury chain, said a bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of its assets to fashion licensing company Authentic Brands Group. The New York-based retailer said Thursday there’s still a chance that rival bidders could come forward before the sale closes on Friday. Under the deal with Authentic Brands, Barneys New York will likely close most of its seven stores. Authentic Brands plans to license the Barneys name to Saks Fifth Avenue. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGE

Rates rise for a third week

Long-term mortgage rates rose this week for the third straight week, while remaining historically low and far below their levels of a year ago. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.78 percent from 3.75 percent last week. By contrast, the key average rate stood at 4.83 percent a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage ticked up to 3.19 percent from 3.18 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SPACE TOURISM

Virgin Galactic off to a far-from-soaring start

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is getting off to a rocky start as the first publicly traded space-tourism company. The shares have yet to post a daily gain since adopting the SPCE ticker on Oct. 28, following a merger with a shell investment company that was already trading. Virgin Galactic tumbled 11 percent to $9.41, bringing this week’s decline to 20 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INVESTMENTS

Florida health system latest to pull investments from Ken Fisher

Ken Fisher saw Broward Health system in South Florida pull $93 million it had invested with his firm in response to lewd comments he made earlier this month. The board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to terminate its association with Fisher Investments and seek a new partner for its pension and investment assets. An array of pensions and firms have disclosed divesting almost $3.3 billion in the wake of Fisher’s remarks at an industry conference. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook sued over advertising for financial services jobs

Facebook Inc. was sued over claims that tailored advertising for financial services on the social media network discriminates against its older and female users who might be interested in products such as mortgages, personal loans, and insurance. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court, alleges Facebook helped financial services companies target users based on age and gender, resulting in younger people and men getting a disproportionate number of services and opportunities. Separately, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges several Facebook advertisers broke the law by restricting job postings on the social network to people of certain ages or genders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Airbus continues to make gains as Boeing 737 Max groundings continue

Airbus SE won an order from VietJet Aviation JSC for 20 of its latest A320neo narrow-body jets as the Asian carrier waits on deliveries of Boeing Co.’s grounded 737 Max. The deal is for the new A321XLR extra-long-range version of Airbus’s workhorse plane, VietJet said in a statement Thursday, adding that it will become one of the first airlines in the world to receive a model unveiled at the Paris Air Show in June once deliveries start in 2023. VietJet’s order, which is worth $2.8 billion at list prices, comes as Boeing struggles to get the rival Max flying again after the upgraded 737 was grounded following two deadly crashes in five months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FARMING

World’s first industrial-scale maggot farm to expand to Calif.

The company behind the world’s first industrial-scale maggot farm based on organic waste plans to kick off its international expansion with a plant in California next year, taking advantage of two global problems: a shortage of protein and an abundance of trash. The plant in Jurupa Valley will be followed by operations in the Netherlands and Belgium, and is part of a drive by AgriProtein and a handful of competitors worldwide to tap into demand for high-grade protein for fish and poultry feed and offer a solution for the unwanted organic waste that cities and farms produce. The California operation will be modeled on the facility in Cape Town, which rears black soldier flies on about 250 metric tons of organic waste daily. The flies’ larvae are then harvested to produce 4,000 metric tons of protein meal a year. At any one time, including eggs, there are 8.4 billion flies in the factory. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOTELS

London’s iconic Ritz up for sale

The billionaire Barclay brothers have kicked off the sale process of London’s landmark Ritz hotel, giving the world’s super wealthy a rare chance to reshape one of the UK capital’s most storied properties. Though no guide price has yet been set, according to the people familiar with the sale, the Times of London newspaper has reported that the deal could fetch as much as 800 million pounds ($1 billion). — BLOOMBERG NEWS