From its dream-car debut in 1953 at the Motorama show at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel, the Chevrolet Corvette has kept its engine up front, where sports-car tradition says it belongs. But with sales of many fast, fun cars on the wane — blame the rise of dully practical SUVs, an aging boomer audience, or a declining car culture — the Corvette’s creators saw the need for a radical about-face. The 2020 Corvette Stingray has moved its engine behind the driver and passenger, adopting the physics-approved layout that brought Ferdinand Porsche his first racing successes in the 1930s, following the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren. — NEW YORK TIMES

ALCOHOL

Signs point to lower beer consumption

Cowen, the independent investment bank, is keeping a cautious view on the prospects for more beer consumption, particularly domestic beer, as drinkers turn to spirits and seltzer and as a new study indicates teenagers are rejecting alcohol and cigarettes. Data show that schoolchildren in eighth, 10th, and 12th grades are continuing to make trade-offs between vaping and cigarettes and between cannabis and alcohol, with teens “increasingly shifting away from legacy consumption offerings,” analysts led by Vivien Azer wrote in a note. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

JOBS

Unemployment claims fall

Filings for unemployment benefits fell to a three-week low, reflecting a solid labor market and indicating the data are emerging from a recent bout of seasonal volatility. Jobless claims declined to 222,000 in the week ended Dec. 21, from 235,000, according to Labor Department figures released Thursday that were in line with the median forecast in Bloomberg’s survey of economists. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold above $1,500 an ounce

Gold firmed up a foothold above $1,500 an ounce as investors positioned for 2020, with post-Christmas gains coming even as global equities inched higher and US-China trade concerns eased. Silver rose along with platinum in what’s been a banner year for precious metals. Spot bullion advanced for a fourth day, the best run since October, and headed for the highest close in more than seven weeks. The metal is on pace for its biggest annual gain since 2010. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

China loosens labor laws

China outlined plans late Wednesday to promote the freer movement of labor as authorities look to cushion slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy. The policy statement issued by the State Council, China’s cabinet, included a pledge to relax the country’s household registration system, which has been criticized as discriminatory and a deterrent to urbanization. Authorities will also make it easier to move between employers and improve incentive systems aimed at encouraging workers to go to less developed regions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates largely unchanged

Long-term mortgage rates are little changed this week, remaining at historically low levels to prod prospective home buyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.74 percent, from 3.73 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.55 percent a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage was 3.19 percent, unchanged from last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

NY Fed’s latest move is undersubscribed

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s operation to inject cash into the financing system over the end of the year was undersubscribed on Thursday, a possible indication that dealer balance sheets are nearing capacity. Primary dealers submitted $18 billion in bids for the Fed’s 14-day term repo operation, which matures Jan. 9. That was less than the $35 billion on offer. This is the third term operation aimed at year-end funding that has come in under the maximum amount. Thursday’s result could mean either that dealer balance sheets are approaching capacity, or that those who need year-end funding have secured enough. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RESTAURANTS

Gift cards to boost eateries in the new year

Restaurants may receive a belated holiday present in the first quarter, which is generally the sector’s slowest time of year. A survey from the National Restaurant Association showed about 47 percent of adults in the United States planned to give a restaurant gift card during the holidays. That’s good news for the industry, which may face difficult year with labor and commodity costs poised to climb further. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Pricey homes sold for $100 million or more in 2019

This year saw weak annual gains in luxury home prices, new tax proposals on million-dollar properties, and restrictions for foreign investors. But that didn’t stop luxury home buyers in the United States from shelling out upwards of $100 million apiece for mansions, penthouses, and beachside properties. A Manhattan penthouse topped the list of 2019’s 10 most expensive residential real estate sales, selling for $240 million, according to data from Miller Samuel Inc. That’s nearly $166 million more than last year’s biggest New York City sale. In addition to Manhattan, the year’s top luxury home buyers also made purchases in Palm Beach, Fla., and in Los Angeles’s Bel Air neighborhood. One Los Angeles mansion took a $156 million price cut before selling in September for $94 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Buyers included billionaires Jeff Bezos and Ken Griffin and Uber cofounder Garrett Camp. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

American Airlines workers in Newark can’t file class-action suit

American Airlines workers at Newark’s airport who claim in a lawsuit they’ve been shorted on overtime pay can’t sue as a class, a federal appeals court ruled this week. The three-judge panel’s decision published Tuesday reversed a New Jersey judge’s ruling that would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward and include all nonexempt hourly workers employed at Newark Liberty International Airport since April 2014. Several employees, including mechanics and workers responsible for tasks such as cargo handling, filed the suit in 2016 and said American’s timekeeping system automatically paid employees based on their schedules rather than on the hours they actually worked. They also alleged managers regularly refused to authorize overtime pay for work performed before and after scheduled shifts and during scheduled 30-minute lunch breaks. The lawsuit sought back pay as well as punitive damages. American denied the allegations. — ASSOCIATED PRESS