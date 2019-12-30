The US merchandise-trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed for a third month in November to the smallest shortfall in three years as exports increased and imports declined. The gap decreased to $63.2 billion from $66.8 billion the prior month, according to Commerce Department data released Monday that compared with forecasts for a widening to $68.7 billion. Exports rose 0.7 percent while imports dropped 1.3 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARIJUANA

Pot stocks close out 2019 on a down note

A gloomy year for pot stocks is ending on a dismal note, with the industry’s first exchange-traded fund falling to a record low on Monday. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF slid as much as 4.8 percent to $8.20 in Canadian currency, the lowest since it was launched in April 2017. The fund has lost 43 percent this year and is down 6 percent since its recent high on March 19. Monday’s drop came amid broader weakness in global markets but also illustrates the widespread pessimism that plagued cannabis for most of 2019. The sector began the year in a buoyant mood after Canada legalized recreational marijuana in October 2018. However, it soon became apparent the industry would underperform forecasts. Companies spent most of the year coming to terms with lower-than-expected sales, ongoing losses, regulatory issues, a vaping-related health crisis, and a slow Canadian retail rollout. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s disputes police claim that slur was written on coffee cup

McDonald’s is disputing allegations that a Kansas police officer was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word “pig” written on it when he stopped there on his way to work. Dana Cook, the owner of a McDonald’s in Junction City, said in a written statement that the store has video showing it wasn’t their employee. Cook did not speculate about who may have written the words. The coffee situation gained attention after Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a Facebook post, which has since been removed, that one of his officers was handed the cup Saturday when he went through the McDonald’s drive-through in Junction City, which is near Fort Riley. Hornaday wrote the officer was offered a ‘‘free lunch’’ and that “A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it.” The post included a picture of the cup. “There is a whole lot more to the story than what is being portrayed online. Hopefully, McDonald’s will follow through with showing me the video that didn’t exist when I met with them Saturday night,” Hornaday said, adding, “It doesn’t appear this matter is going to be resolved anytime soon.’’ — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold’s year-end rally continues

Gold’s end-of-year rally is gaining ground even as investors target risk assets including equities and early data suggest that macro-economic conditions are set to be more benign in 2020 than this year. Gold climbed for the fifth time in six sessions as the dollar fell again and funds plowed more money into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. Spot prices are up 18 percent in 2019 and heading for the highest close since November. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COMMODITIES

Raw materials soar as US-China trade war shows signs of easing

On the threshold of 2020, commodities have rallied to the highest level in more than a year, with crude to copper posting annual gains. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index has hit its highest level since November 2018 as trade tensions ebb, a risk-on mood sweeps markets, and the dollar eases. The gauge is now up 11 percent in 2019, set for the best annual performance since 2016. Commodities are benefiting from an end-of-year surge as the outlook for 2020 appears, at least at present, to be more promising than conditions that prevailed for much of this year. The US-China phase-one pact — expected to be formally concluded next month — hinges on the Asian nation increasing purchases of farm goods. In addition, prospects for a deal have helped spur restocking by raw material users, according to Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla delivers its first China-built cars

Tesla delivered its first China-built cars, a milestone for Elon Musk’s company as it accelerates a push in the world’s largest electric-vehicle market. The company handed over the first 15 Model 3 sedans assembled at Tesla’s new multibillion-dollar Shanghai plant — its first outside the United States — to company employees at the facility on Monday. More workers will receive vehicles over the next couple of days, and deliveries to customers will start in January, company officials said at the ceremony. The Chinese plant represents a cornerstone of Musk’s plans to make Tesla a truly global carmaker. The company last month announced plans to build a factory in Germany to cater to burgeoning European demand for electric cars. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

A December to forget for Lexus

Big red bows and the “December to Remember” tagline of year-end Lexus ads have become as much a part of the holiday season as lawn ornaments and tacky sweaters. But the upscale brand has less to celebrate this year in the United States, with sales flat and few new vehicles to showcase. Thirty years after its debut shocked established German automakers, demand for Toyota Motor Corp.’s luxury brand has stalled, with sales on track to trail BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Once the unquestioned leader of the pack, it hasn’t taken the top slot in the United States since 2010. Its market share of 13 percent is down from a peak of 18.2 percent a decade ago, according to car-shopping researcher Edmunds. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Home purchase contracts up in November

Americans signed more contracts to purchase homes in November, a rebound from the previous month, indicating that the housing market is still strong. The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its pending home sales index, which measures the numbers of purchase contracts signed, rose 1.2 percent last month. The trade association said that contract signings measured year over year are up a robust 7.4 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

As French strikes enter fourth week, improvement for commuters

The start of a fourth week of French transport strikes saw some modest improvements Monday for beleaguered commuters in Paris, with fewer Metro lines closed. The strikes against government plans to reform the French pension system were still causing considerable disruption for users of the country’s high-speed rail network, with about half of trains cancelled. The Eurostar link with Britain and Thalys connections with Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany were also still experiencing cancellations. Services remained severely disrupted on slower French regional and inter-city lines. But for Paris-region commuters who have been hard hit by the strikes since Dec. 5, the return to work from Christmas holidays brought glimmers of cheer. Just two Metro lines remained completely closed. — ASSOCIATED PRESS