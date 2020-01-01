The number of deaths in major air crashes around the globe fell by more than half in 2019, according to a report by an aviation consulting firm. The To70 consultancy said Wednesday that 257 people died in eight fatal accidents in 2019. That compares to 534 deaths in 13 fatal accidents in 2018. The 2019 death toll rose in late December after a Bek Air Fokker 100 crashed Friday on takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 12 people. The worst crash of 2019 involved an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX plane that crashed March 10, killing 157 people. The report said the fatal accident rate for large planes in commercial air transport fell to 0.18 fatal accidents per million flights in 2019 from 0.30 accidents per million flights in 2018. That means there was one fatal accident for every 5.58 million flights. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Counties where auto plants close see more opioid overdose deaths

Counties where auto plants close see significant spikes in fatal opioid overdoses within five years, according to newly published research, suggesting a strong association between eroding economic opportunity and premature American deaths. Published Monday in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, the study from researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts General Hospital found that within five years of an auto plant closing, opioid overdose deaths among working-age adults were 85 percent higher than in counties where plants had not closed. More than 130 people in the United States die each day from opioid overdoses, according to estimates from the National Institute on Drug Abuse. ‘‘Major economic events, such as plant closures, can affect a person’s view of how their life might be in the future,’’ said Atheendar Venkataramani, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor in the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, said in a news release. ‘‘Our findings confirm the general intuition that declining economic opportunity may have played a significant role in driving the opioid crisis.’’ — WASHINGTON POST

ENERGY

Hiring at Hanford lab targets dangerous radioactive waste

The initial staff has arrived at the Analytical Laboratory, the first of the four major facilities at the Hanford $17 billion vitrification plant to have a Washington state permit to operate. The inaugural team of eight chemists is setting up shop there as the plant prepares to start treating Hanford’s radioactive waste by the end of 2023. Bechtel National, which is building and starting up the plant, plans to hire 32 more chemists and laboratory staff over the next 18 months to support work at the plant’s Analytical Laboratory. Construction began on the plant in 2002 under a plan to use it to glassify some of the nation’s most dangerous radioactive and hazardous waste for permanent disposal. Hanford has 56 million gallons of radioactive and hazardous chemical waste held in underground tanks after producing plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MARIJUANA

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational POT

The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois to the delight of pot fans — many who began lining up hours early at dispensaries. Illinois already allowed medical marijuana, but it is now the 11th state to allow its use and sale for recreational purposes. Cannabis sales could generate $250 million for Illinois by 2022, according to estimates by state officials. Neighboring Michigan made recreational marijuana legal starting Dec. 1. Missouri voters made medical marijuana legal in 2018, but the state is still working on licensing businesses. The sale and use of weed for any reason still are illegal in Indiana and Wisconsin. In Illinois, nearly three dozen dispensaries have been issued licenses to sell recreational marijuana. A key part of Illinois’ law is the expungement of some low-level marijuana convictions. On Tuesday, Pritzker granted more than 11,000 such pardons. — ASSOCIATED PRESS