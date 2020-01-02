U-Haul will not hire smokers in 21 states, including Massachusetts

U-Haul has a New Year’s resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won’t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a “healthier workforce.’’ The new policy will start Feb. 1, and won’t apply to those hired before then. New applicants will be asked if they use nicotine products, and those hired in the 21 states will need to agree to be screened for nicotine use in the future. The states where U-Haul’s new policy will take affect are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. The company, which is based in Phoenix, has more than 30,000 employees. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INVESTING

Vanguard drops commissions on online trading of stocks, options

Vanguard says it will no longer charge commissions on online trading of stocks and options. The move, which the company announced Thursday, is effective immediately for Vanguard Brokerage clients. The industry giant has been offering commission-free trading of Vanguard exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, since 2010. It eliminated commissions on nearly all other ETFs in the industry in August 2018. Vanguard’s latest expansion of zero-commission trading is part of an industry trend in recent years that has led to lower costs for investors in everything from trading to financial advice to the annual expense for investing in funds. In October, Fidelity investments, the largest online brokerage, said it was dropping commissions for online trades of US stocks, ETFs, and options. Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and ETrade Financial have also moved to lower or eliminate trading fees. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Dell has software that allows iPhone users to mirror screens on laptops

Dell Technologies is trying to make its laptops more attractive to iPhone users. The Round Rock, Texas-based computer maker said on Thursday it is releasing software that will let users mirror their iPhone’s screen on Dell laptops. The feature will roll out in coming months as an update to Dell’s Mobile Connect software, which added similar functionality for Android handsets in 2018. The update will also let Dell users drag photos, videos, and other files from their iPhone to their PC. The software requires the download of an iPhone app and works with Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, and Alienware laptops running Windows 10. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

French strikes longest on record

With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform France’s retirement system marked a new milestone Thursday, surpassing even the lengths of strikes in the 1980s. The nationwide walkouts against the government’s pension plans started Dec. 5. On Thursday, they surpassed a 1986-1987 rail strike in longevity, a walkout that lasted 28 days at the SNCF national rail company. The current strikes have crippled train and metro services in Paris and across the country over the Christmas-New Year period and continue to cause severe disruptions. The SNCF said half of its vaunted high-speed trains weren’t running on Thursday. Only two automated lines were running normally in the Paris Metro, with services spotty or non-existent across the rest of the network. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates fall slightly

Long-term mortgage rates declined slightly this week, still close to historically low levels where they have hovered for the past two months. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage eased to 3.72 percent from 3.74 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.51 percent a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage slipped to 3.16 percent from 3.19 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

JOB MARKET

New claims for unemployment at a four-week low at the end of year

Filings for unemployment benefits fell to a four-week low at the end of last year, the latest sign that the labor market remains robust. Jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 222,000 in the week ended Dec. 28, according to Labor Department figures released Thursday that were about in line with estimates in Bloomberg’s survey of economists. The four-week average, a less-volatile measure, edged up somewhat to 233,250. A separate report Thursday showed US employers last month announced the fewest job cuts since July 2018 as the labor market remained tight. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Indian government seeks billions in overdue telecom fees

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is seeking at least $30 billion in overdue telecom fees from mobile-phone service providers to energy companies and fertilizer makers as it struggles to meet its budget deficit target with economic growth foundering. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. on Wednesday said the telecom ministry has ordered it to pay 150.2 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) by Jan. 23, more than 20 times the company’s annual profit. This follows a $3 billion demand from Vodafone Group PLC’s Indian unit, another $3 billion from Bharti Airtel Ltd., and reports that GAIL India Ltd. has been asked for $24 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARKETS

China suspends merger of Shanghai, London stock exchanges

China’s decision to suspend a tie-up between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges is less a blow for markets than a warning shot to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he readies the UK for Brexit. According to people familiar with the matter, the Chinese government has temporarily halted the Shanghai-London Stock Connect on political grounds. One person said that Britain’s stance on the prodemocracy protests in Hong Kong is one of the issues that prompted the move, and that how relations with the UK proceed will determine whether the link is restored. The timing is unlikely to be a coincidence, as Johnson seeks to strengthen trading ties with China after the UK leaves the European Union this month, and with a decision looming on whether to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. to play a role in future British broadband networks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Dilemma in Hong Kong: how to clean iconic statues damaged by protesters

Experts in Hong Kong could be facing a dilemma unseen in more than six months of protests: how to clean a pair of iconic bronze lion statues that have stood guard over HSBC’s offices for decades as one of the city’s foremost symbols of colonial-era largess. Demonstrators defaced the lions, nicknamed “Stephen” and “Stitt,” Wednesday during a mass march intended to show Beijing they would continue to fight its grip into the new year. They splashed the statues with red and black spray paint that depicted bleeding from the eyes, and a phrase in Chinese saying HSBC had been dyed the red of China. At least one statue was set ablaze. Workers struggled to scrub them clean Thursday morning. This isn’t the first time the venerated statues have seen trouble: The lions were confiscated by the Japanese during World War II and shipped to Japan to be melted down. They were rescued in 1945 from an Osaka dockyard and restored to their former positions the following year, with shrapnel and bullet marks on Stephen. — BLOOMBERG NEWS