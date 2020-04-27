Court rules insurance companies can collect Obamacare losses from US

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that insurance companies can collect $12 billion from the federal government to cover their losses in the early years of the health care law championed by President Barack Obama. Insurers are entitled to the money under a provision of the “Obamacare” health law that promised the companies a financial cushion for losses they might incur by selling coverage to people in the marketplaces created by the health care law, the justices said by an 8-1 vote. The program only lasted three years, but Congress inserted a provision in the Health and Human Services Department’s spending bills from 2015 to 2017 to limit payments under the “risk corridors” program. Both the Obama and Trump administrations had argued that the provision means the government has no obligation to pay. But Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in her opinion for the court that the congressional action was not sufficient to repeal the government’s commitment to pay. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Boeing splits roles of CEO, chairman

A majority of Boeing Co. shareholders voted to separate the chief executive and chairman roles permanently, sending a rebuke to the planemaker’s leadership at its annual general meeting. The proposal for an independent chairman, which was opposed by management, garnered 52 percent of shareholder votes, Boeing said Monday. Large institutional shareholders want more accountability after two deadly crashes of Boeing’s 737 Max plunged the company into a deep crisis. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

VAPING

FDA warns firms whose products look like toys, candy

Makers of e-cigarette products that look like toys and candy and help minors hide their vaping from parents are taking heat from the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA said Monday it has issued warning letters to 10 companies that have been targeting their vaping products at young people. The companies’ wares include backpacks and sweat shirts with stealth pockets for e-cigarettes and concealed vapor hosing woven through the fabric. They also sell vaping devices that resemble smartwatches, video-game systems, and fidget spinners, the FDA alleged. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

HOTEL

Hilton touts its cleaning protocols

Hotels used to lure travelers with loyalty points and pampering treatment. Now, they’re marketing techniques for disinfecting guest rooms. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has partnered with the Mayo Clinic and Reckitt Benckiser Group, which makes Lysol and other cleaning products, to introduce a new set of cleaning protocols across the company’s 6,100 hotels. The program, which is still being finalized, will emphasize disinfection of so-called high-touch areas in rooms, including light switches, television remotes, door handles, and thermostats. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

UPS to deliver prescriptions by drone to Florida elderly

United Parcel Service will use drones to fill prescriptions for residents of The Villages in Florida, one of the country’s biggest retirement communities, amid a lockdown to halt the coronavirus. The time-sensitive deliveries from a CVS store about a half mile away are scheduled to begin in early May. They will mark the first paid residential deliveries by UPS’s drone unit Flight Forward, which received approval last year to operate under relaxed rules for commercial light-weight unmanned aircraft. The operation will start with drones dropping the prescriptions at a central location and a Flight Forward employee will ferry them by golf cart to homes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Coal is a big loser as electricity demand plummets

As silent factories and deserted offices hobble demand for electricity worldwide, the biggest loser is coal. In the United States, coal’s share of power generation has dropped more than 5 percentage points since February on the nation’s biggest grid while output from natural gas plants and wind farms held steady. In Europe, it’s down 2 points. Even in China and India, where coal still dominates, it’s losing market share during the pandemic. It comes down to cost. Coal power is more expensive than gas and renewables in many places and, hence, is the first fuel priced out of the market when demand falls. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

GM suspends dividend and share-buyback program

General Motors suspended its dividend and the share-buyback program activist investors fought for over the last half decade as the largest US automaker seeks to preserve cash in the midst of the pandemic that is shutting down much of the car industry. The measures were a condition for GM to amend a credit agreement with banks so that its $3.6 billion revolver now matures in April 2022, extending it by a year. The moves announced Monday follow other cash-preservation measures taken at the beginning of this month, when the company deferred 20 percent of salaried workers’ pay, cut top executives’ compensation, and put 6,500 employees on leave. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INVESTMENTS

Buffett almost alone at annual meeting

Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, which normally draws thousands to Omaha, will be a slimmed-down affair this Saturday. Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of the conglomerate, and Greg Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations, will be the only directors physically present at the meeting, Berkshire said in a statement Monday. That means Charlie Munger, Buffett’s longtime business partner, and Ajit Jain, who is vice chairman of insurance operations and considered one of Buffett’s potential successors, alongside Abel, won’t attend. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Airbus CEO says planemaker is ‘bleeding cash’

Airbus chief Guillaume Faury warned employees that the planemaker is ‘‘bleeding cash’’ and needs to quickly cut costs to adapt to a radically shrinking industry. With airline customers fighting to survive and unable to accept new aircraft, Airbus is juggling its delivery schedules while reassessing its long-term outlook for the aerospace industry, Faury told staff in a letter sent Friday and seen by Bloomberg News. A plan to slash production by one-third announced earlier this month may not reflect the worst-case scenario, he said. Boeing on Saturday walked away from a $4.2 billion plan to combine its jetliner business with Brazil’s Embraer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

German economy may reach post-WWII low

Germany expects the fallout from the coronavirus to lead to the worst economic contraction in the post-war era, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Gross domestic product for Europe’s largest economy is forecast to shrink by 6.3 percent in 2020, said the person, who asked not to be identified ahead of the release of official projections on Wednesday. A spokesman for the Economy Ministry declined to comment. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CHEMICALS

Bayer facing liquidity challenges

Bayer raised the specter of ‘‘considerable liquidity challenges’’ as it engages in high-stakes negotiations over Roundup litigation in the United States and grapples with the pandemic. The number of plaintiffs claiming that the weed killer caused their cancers rose to 52,500 from 48,600 in February, Bayer said in its first-quarter earnings statement. It’s still too early to know how COVID-19 will impact this year’s results, but the outbreak has already slowed talks with plaintiff attorneys. — BLOOMBERG NEWS