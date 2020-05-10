Avianca files for protection from creditors

Avianca Holdings SA, one of the biggest carriers in Latin America, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after travel bans led the Colombian airline to ground its fleet. Avianca, which counts United Airlines Holdings and Kingsland Holdings as stakeholders, filed for protection from creditors in the Southern District of New York. Court papers listed as much as $10 billion in liabilities and the same amount in assets. Avianca cited the impact of the pandemic in a statement Sunday, adding that it intends to keep operating during reorganization. “Avianca is facing the most challenging crisis in our 100-year history,” it said, citing the pandemic. In late March, the company offered unpaid leave to the majority of its 21,000 employees and delayed filing its annual report until June. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Industry

From coffee filter to safety mask, in a hurry

In Germany, in March, the authorities made a nationwide appeal: More safety masks were urgently needed. At Melitta, the company that pioneered the paper coffee filter, inspiration was close at hand. “The ergonomics of the thing, the fact that the filter fits exactly over mouth, nose and chin is so unbelievable that you might call it a gift from heaven,” said Katharina Roehrig, a managing director at Melitta, which has a 112-year history with coffee filters. As Germany scrambles to find enough face masks to reopen the economy and public life, serious and not-so-serious businesses have jumped into the fray. They have tried to produce the bizarre (masks made from bras), the unexpected (the Playmobil mask), and the hip (an upcycled cotton mask by a Berlin designer). Melitta has produced about 10 million masks. — NEW YORK TIMES

Technology

Intel mulls new chip plant amid concern over Asian supplies

Intel is talking about building a new US semiconductor plant amid concern about relying on suppliers in Asia for electronic chips. A spokesman said Sunday that the company is in discussions with the Defense Department about improving domestic technology sources. He said Intel is well-positioned to work with the government “to operate a US-owned commercial foundry.” The discussions were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is also talking with the administration and with Apple Inc., one of its biggest customers, about building a US plant. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Medical

Virus drives new demand for Talkspace’s online therapy

The coronavirus pandemic is driving up stress levels for many Americans — and bringing new business to online therapy companies. More than 4 in 10 adults say worries tied to the outbreak are affecting their mental health, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Not surprisingly, companies that offer online therapy are seeing increased demand for video and text-based consultations. Dr. Neil Leibowitz, chief medical officer of Talkspace, said it’s “seeing significant growth, as high as 65 percent to 70 percent in the last month . . . We’re seeing people with anxiety about coronavirus or things related to friends and family and keeping them safe” and about money and relationships. Many people need only “a brief intervention to help them adjust,” he said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS