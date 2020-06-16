Warehouse owner to put solar systems on its roofs

Warehouse owner STAG Industrial is getting into the solar business. The Boston-based real estate investment trust announced it has inked a deal with solar consultant Black Bear Energy to mount rooftop systems on many of its warehouse properties. The current phase involves four projects being built by Nautilus Solar Energy on warehouses in Massachusetts: two in Stoughton, one in Norton and one in Westborough. Those projects, combined with another one in Burlington, N.J., that is nearing completion, will together generate about 8.5 megawatts of electricity. The power will be sent back into the grid, instead of being used on site. — JON CHESTO

GYMS

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy

24 Hour Fitness sought court protection from its creditors, unable to keep up with debt payments after the prolonged shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak The fitness chain’s Chapter 11 petition was filed in Delaware, court papers show. Even before the onslaught of the coronavirus, middle-tier operators like 24 Hour struggled with customer defections to higher-end or budget-friendly fitness options. The gym operator posted a 2 percent revenue decline in unaudited fourth-quarter earnings, Bloomberg reported. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Plot foiled to kidnap Chinese appliance magnate

Chinese police said Monday that they had foiled what appeared to be a brazen kidnapping attempt aimed at one of China’s richest men, a home-appliance tycoon whose company has ambitions to move from rice cookers and air-conditioners into the next-generation world of industrial robotics. Strangers broke into a residence at the Royal Orchid Village, a high-end property in the southern Chinese city of Foshan owned by the appliance maker, Midea Group, and threatened the lives of the people inside, local police said. Authorities were alerted to the break-in at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, they added, and rushed to the site. By 5 a.m. Monday, police said, they had arrested five suspects. The police did not provide a full name for the victim, but Chinese media widely reported that he was He Xiangjian, the 77-year-old billionaire founder of Midea, one of the best-known brand names in China. — NEW YORK TIMES

PRECIOUS METALS

Months later no one knows who left gold bars behind on a Swiss train

The ownership of nearly $200,000 worth of gold bars left on a Swiss commuter train last year remains a mystery, leaving an even bigger question: who commutes with a bag of gold in the first place? The bars, valued at 182,000 Swiss francs ($191,000), were found last October inside a parcel on a train bound for the lakeside city of Lucerne, according to a June 2 notice in the local gazette. The owner of the gold couldn’t be tracked down despite “extensive investigations,” according to the announcement. Amid a decade-long crackdown on Swiss banking secrecy, the country is now luring people with a penchant for gold. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENVIRONMENT

Unilever aims to become emissions-free by 2039

Unilever is releasing a new set of climate goals that make it the most ambitious of any consumer goods company tackling carbon emissions. The maker of Dove skincare, Colman’s mustard, and Q-tips cotton swabs now aims to zero out all emissions from its own operations and those of its suppliers by 2039. And each of the company’s 70,000 products will show on their labels how much greenhouse gas was emitted in the process of manufacturing and shipping them to consumers. The company is also committing to invest 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in climate-friendly initiatives over the next decade. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CAR RENTAL

Hertz paints a bleak picture for new investors

Hertz warned prospective new stock investors they’re all but certain to be wiped out as the car renter proceeds with an improbable share sale in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings Equity holders will not see a recovery from any bankruptcy plan unless those with more senior claims, including bondholders, are paid in full, Hertz said in a prospectus Monday. That would require ‘‘a significant and rapid and currently unanticipated improvement in business conditions,’’ the company said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTO WORKERS

Head of the UAW to meet with federal prosecutor to discuss union changes

The head of the United Auto Workers will meet this month with the US attorney in Detroit to discuss potential changes for the union following a wide-ranging corruption probe. Matthew Schneider, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, has floated the idea of the government taking control of the union and has pushed for letting each member vote on its leadership. The government’s corruption probe has been embarrassing for the UAW. Ten union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017, including former president Gary Jones. Some officials used union dues for golf, lodging, and fancy meals, while others tapped cash from a Fiat Chrysler-UAW training center with approval from an FCA executive. Others took kickbacks from union contractors Dennis Williams, another former president, has not been charged but his California home was searched last summer.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

GAMES

Developer of Pokemon Go looks for another winner

Pokémon Go developer Niantic Inc. plans to release two titles over the next six months and sustain that pace annually, accelerating its pipeline in hopes of scoring its next augmented-reality hit. Niantic defined the AR genre by developing the 2016 release of a game based on Nintendo Co.’s endearing Pokémon franchise and it now has 10 more titles in development, according to its top executive. Adapting to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company is hosting its annual festival online this year and also altering its gameplay design so people can keep playing at home. — BLOOMBERG NEWS