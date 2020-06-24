GNC files bankruptcy to manage debt with plan to sell itself

Mass Audubon is bracing for a major revenue decline this year by trimming its full-time staff by 13 percent, or 34 positions, through layoffs this week. Additionally, 27 part-timers lost their jobs, and other staffers face extended furloughs and work-hour reductions, a Mass Audubon spokesman said. The Lincoln-based nonprofit anticipates that revenue will be $25.5 million for the year, a 17-percent reduction from the $30.7 million it had previously budgeted, as the COVID-19 pandemic wipes a variety of programs from the calendar. The organization is also restructuring how its sanctuaries are managed, by moving that management into regional hubs. “These cuts have nothing to do with the quality and capabilities of these employees,” Mass Audubon president David O’Neill said. “While we strongly believe that this is the best course of action for the longevity of the organization, it is heartbreaking nonetheless.” — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

GNC files for bankruptcy

GNC filed for bankruptcy protection with the aim of selling itself and closing stores after its latest effort to manage its debt load unraveled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The health and wellness company’s Chapter 11 petition filed in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware allows the retailer to keep operating and shut hundreds of underperforming stores. GNC planned a dual-track scenario where it will restructure its balance sheet through a stand-alone plan or sale of the company, according to a statement. GNC entered into the process with a potential buyer and agreement in principal with an affiliate of its largest shareholder, China-based Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., the company said. Harbin and other potential coinvestors will serve as a so-called stalking-horse bidder of the company’s assets in a court-supervised sale process, according to filings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

More trouble for Boeing’s 737 Max

US safety officials will require all Boeing 737 Max airliners to be inspected for a manufacturing defect on engine coverings that they say could lead to loss of power during flights. Inspections and repairs, if needed, will be required before the grounded planes are allowed to fly again, according to a notice posted Wednesday by the Federal Aviation Administration. The problem is not related to the flight-control system that pushed planes into nosedives before two deadly Max crashes. Those crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killed 346 people. However, it is another blow to Boeing’s safety reputation. A spokesman for Chicago-based Boeing said the company recommended the inspections in December and has been working with airline customers to make sure the engine coverings are protected from electrical energy. All Max planes have been grounded since March 2019. The company needs clearance from the FAA before the planes can fly again. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Airport ground, cargo services firm cuts jobs

Swissport International AG plans to cut more than 4,500 jobs in Britain and Ireland as the world’s biggest provider of airport ground and cargo-handling services responds to a collapse in air travel. The Zurich-based company, which is owned by troubled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., needs to reduce employment to cope with a 50 percent drop in revenue this year and secure vital funding from lenders and investors, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

NHTSA to investigate Tesla’s touch screens

Complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail have drawn the attention of US safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that it’s investigating failures in the 2012 through 2015 Tesla Model S. Documents posted Wednesday say the agency has received 11 complaints about the screens over the past 13 months in vehicles that have been in use from 3.9 years to 6.3 years. If the screens fail, the cars will lose the rear camera display, causing reduced visibility. No crashes or injuries have been reported. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Contactless payments leave out the poor, report says

Contactless payments have become more popular during the coronavirus pandemic, with wide-ranging implications for low-income households who chiefly use cash, according to the Bank for International Settlements. While the rise of digital payment systems meant buying groceries and other activities could continue online during the lockdown, “due to unequal access, low-income and vulnerable groups face difficulties in paying or receiving funds,” the Basel-based institution said in its Annual Economic Report. Some central banks said the trend could burden those who cannot access new technologies. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

France looks to pay sidelined workers for up to two years

French President Emmanuel Macron is planning a new virus furlough program that could see the state covering a large share of lost incomes for as long as two years to protect jobs. The extension of the key crisis-fighting tool comes as European governments figure out how to adapt vast emergency measures put in place to protect businesses and jobs during pandemic lockdowns. France’s emergency furlough is relatively generous and indiscriminate, with workers getting more than 84 percent of their net salaries. The government has budgeted 31 billion euros ($35 billion) for the measure in 2020, and requests so far cover more than 13 million employees. Starting July 1, it aims for a compromise between blanket support and more targeted aid, by getting labor unions and businesses to strike deals on a case-by-case basis. If both sides agree on a reduction of working time in exchange for job security, the government will pay 85 percent of furlough costs for as long as two years, an official said. That subsidy will decline slightly to 80 percent for deals signed after Oct. 1. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FITNESS

CrossFit sold by cofounder in wake of ouster over protest comment

CrossFit Inc.’s former chief executive has sold the fitness company he cofounded to an affiliate only weeks after Twitter postings sparked anger that led to his ouster. Greg Glassman sold the creator of exercise and nutrition regimes to Boulder, Colo.-based partner Eric Roza, according to a letter released on CrossFit’s Twitter account. Roza said in the letter he’s “deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead CrossFit through its next chapter as CEO and owner, following the closing next month.” Glassman stepped down earlier this month after calling civil unrest related to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers “FLOYD-19.” The post drew backlash from affiliate gym owners, employees, customers, and sponsors. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

CAA to invest in the next Pixar

Creative Artists Agency has spent 40 years looking for the next Paul Newman. Now it’s looking to invest in the next Pixar. The talent agency, whose clients include Brad Pitt and Chris Paul, has teamed up with venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates to form Connect Ventures, a fund that will invest in media and technology companies, the partners said Wednesday. CAA and NEA have each put in $50 million to start, and plan to increase their investments going forward. — BLOOMBERG NEWS