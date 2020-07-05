Britain negotiates vaccine deal

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi, partners developing a potential coronavirus vaccine, are discussing a 500 million pound ($620 million) deal to supply the UK government with the shot, assuming it’s successful, said a person familiar with the matter. The companies plan to supply Britain with 60 million doses, according to the person, who asked not to be identified. The pending accord was first reported by the Sunday Times. Sanofi and Glaxo are among dozens of companies and institutions sprinting to deliver a vaccine to help end the pandemic, as governments worldwide seek to secure doses in advance. The partners are following a number of others like the University of Oxford, working with AstraZeneca, Moderna, and China’s CanSino Biologics that have started testing their shots in humans. Glaxo declined to comment, while Sanofi said discussions with various countries were ongoing. The UK government said it’s engaging with a wide range of companies to negotiate access to vaccines. Sanofi, based in Paris, and Glaxo, the British pharma giant, plan to start a study compressing the early and middle stages of clinical tests in September. Sanofi said in June that it’s targeting approval in the first half of 2021, earlier than it previously expected. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Aviation

Airbus CEO seeks better EU coordination on restarting air travel

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury has called on the European Union to coordinate the resumption of international air travel, saying chaotic decision-making on flight bans by member countries at the start of the pandemic revealed weaknesses in the way the region works. “We need one decision-making center, and we don’t have one. We see Europe’s weaknesses in this type of situation,” he said at the Aix-en-Seine economics conference in Paris Sunday. “The flight bans and halts weren’t coordinated and were very national.” Lockdowns to contain the coronavirus led to the widespread grounding of planes and delayed jet orders. Airbus plans to cut 15,000 jobs in its commercial aircraft division to get through the crisis, while customers like Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa are also shedding thousands of staff. International air traffic is at about 5 percent of normal, according to Faury. The planemaker’s forecast that deliveries this year and next will drop 40 percent is underpinned by domestic traffic coming back quite quickly to “a reasonable level” of more than 50 percent this summer or by the end of the year, and international traffic recovering by next summer, he said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Energy

Berkshire Hathaway buys Dominion Gas assets in $9.7b deal

Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to buy Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission and storage business in a deal with an enterprise value of $9.7 billion. According to a statement, the assets include more than 7,700 miles of natural gas transmission lines with about 20.8 billion cubic feet per day of transportation capacity. Dominion will use $3 billion of the proceeds to buy back shares. Warren Buffett’s conglomerate will also acquire 25 percent of Cove Point LNG, a natural gas company in Maryland that Dominion will continue to own half of. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Infrastructure

Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline announced Sunday that they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project. Despite a victory last month at the US Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty” for the $8 billion project designed to cross West Virginia and Virginia into North Carolina. “This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States. Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country’s energy needs will be significantly challenged,” Dominion CEO Tom Farrell and Duke CEO Lynn Good said. The project had drawn opposition from landowners, activists, and environmental advocates, who said it would damage pristine landscapes and harm wildlife. They also questioned whether there was sufficient need for the gas and said the project would encourage the use of fossil fuel when climate change makes a shift to renewable energy imperative. Supporters said the pipeline would create jobs, help aid the transition away from coal, and lower costs for consumers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS