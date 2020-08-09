Job cuts expected at Warner, HBO

WarnerMedia will fire at least 800 employees at its Warner Brothers and HBO operations as part of a broad restructuring, Variety reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The job cuts are expected to commence Monday, with around 650 people at Warner Brothers and up to 175 staffers at HBO. A WarnerMedia spokesman declined to comment to Variety. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Real Estate

Hong Kong crisis deals $7.7 billion blow to property tycoons

After months of protests and COVID-19 restrictions, Hong Kong’s biggest property tycoons are feeling the pinch. At Wharf Real Estate Investment Co., retail rental income plunged by nearly 33 percent in the first half of the year, leading to a loss and a $955 million hit to its portfolio. Revenue from Hong Kong property sales at CK Asset Holdings slumped more than 60 percent. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. slashed rents for some tenants. The city’s financial secretary has urged landlords to offer concessions on rents — some of the world’s highest — to ride out the crisis. While seven of Hong Kong’s real estate tycoons still sit atop $107 billion combined, the impact of recent events is clear: They’ve lost $7.7 billion this year. Overall, the city’s vacancy rate for office buildings is at the highest in more than a decade and mall traffic is down by more than a third from a year ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Energy

Saudi Aramco says profit fell 73 percent as demand shrank

Saudi Aramco Oil Co., the world’s largest oil company, said Sunday that its quarterly earnings plunged more than 73 percent, compared to a year ago, as lockdowns imposed to curb the coronavirus drastically cut the demand for oil. Despite the steep fall in earnings, to $6.6 billion from $24.7 billion, the company will continue paying a quarterly dividend costing $18.75 billion, almost three times its cash flow. Saudi Aramco is locked into paying such a large amount because of commitments made in the run-up to its initial public offering on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange. Nearly all of the dividend money will go to the Saudi government, which owns more than 98 percent of the company. Other oil giants, like BP and Royal Dutch Shell, have cut their payouts to preserve capital. Neil Beveridge, an analyst at Bernstein, estimated Saudi Aramco is borrowing around $12 billion to pay the dividend. Recently, Apple dethroned Saudi Aramco as the world’s most valuable company. Apple now has a market capitalization of about $1.9 trillion, compared to about $1.76 trillion for the Saudi company. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

Investments

Buffett shows faith in Berkshire portfolio with record buybacks

Warren Buffett is betting on brighter prospects for his Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which spent a record $5.1 billion buying back its own stock in the second quarter. Buffett sought to seize on a bigger discount to the S&P 500 during a quarter, when the conglomerate’s operating businesses held up better than expected. Buffett said in May that he was keeping cash high to be prepared for any direction the pandemic might take. But as he searched for undervalued assets to spend billions on, he gravitated to his own company’s shares. Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan estimated that Berkshire repurchased about $2.4 billion more of its stock in July. Berkshire’s 10 percent drop in operating profit wasn’t nearly as precipitous as the 27 percent decline expected by some analysts. Buffett piled into his company’s stock as Class A shares fell 1.7 percent and Class B shares were down 2.4 percent in the second quarter. Berkshire had its biggest net sales of stocks in more than a decade. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

Gasoline

US average price steady at $2.25 per gallon

The average price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.25 per gallon — 50 cents below the average pump price a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices are stable because crude oil prices barely changed, and the nation has a glut of gasoline yet weak demand during the pandemic. The highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $3.31 per gallon. The lowest is in Baton Rouge, La., at $1.77. The average price of diesel in the survey, taken Friday, fell one penny from two weeks earlier, to $2.53 a gallon. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

Retail

Mall owner Simon weighs letting Amazon use space for fulfillment centers

Mall operator Simon Property Group has been in talks with Amazon about turning some empty mall spaces formerly occupied by anchor tenants like J.C. Penney and Sears into Amazon fulfillment centers, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The discussions started before the pandemic, including the idea of buying out occupied space from retailers in some cases. Amazon has also been in talks with multiple mall landlords about putting its coming grocery-store chain in J.C. Penney locations, a person familiar with the matter told Dow Jones, though it couldn’t be determined if that included Simon malls. It wasn’t clear how many stores are under consideration by Amazon, and it’s possible an agreement won’t materialize, the newswire said. Simon’s stock has fallen 58 percent so far this year. It’s partnering with Brookfield Property Partners to bid jointly for J.C. Penney, which filed for bankruptcy protection in May. If Simon rents space as fulfillment centers, it would probably accept a considerable discount, Dow Jones said. But other tenants might not be pleased: Fulfillment centers don’t draw foot traffic to malls, and an agreement could help make Amazon even more competitive. — BLOOMBERG NEWS