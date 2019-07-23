In ‘Guppy Tank,’ students immerse themselves in app making

Local students dove into the “Guppy Tank” at Facebook’s Cambridge office Tuesday, but the guppies were a bit older this time.

The Guppy Tank aims to be a middle-school version of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” but this time 35 rising high school freshmen attending Phillips Brooks House Association summer camp worked with Facebook interns to prototype and build mobile apps.

“It’s a critical moment in time for them to think about their own educational and career trajectory,” said Bridget Akinc, chief executive of local nonprofit Building Impact, who organized the event.