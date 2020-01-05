Local DirecTV subscribers are once again able to watch family favorites like ABC’s long-running “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on Sunday night, thanks to a new contract between the satellite television service and the parent company of WCVB-TV.

The 34 broadcast stations owned by Hearst Television went dark Friday for subscribers of DirecTV, a subsidiary of AT&T, causing local football fans with DirecTV to miss out Saturday when the Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs.

DirecTV customers who subscribe to ESPN still had access to the game on that network.