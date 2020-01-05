Local DirecTV subscribers are once again able to watch family favorites like ABC’s long-running “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on Sunday night, thanks to a new contract between the satellite television service and the parent company of WCVB-TV.
The 34 broadcast stations owned by Hearst Television went dark Friday for subscribers of DirecTV, a subsidiary of AT&T, causing local football fans with DirecTV to miss out Saturday when the Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs.
DirecTV customers who subscribe to ESPN still had access to the game on that network.
By Sunday, the corporate standoff was resolved, and AT&T had agreed to a new multi-year retransmission agreement with Hearst, according to a statement from AT&T.
“All Hearst-owned stations are returning to any impacted AT&T homes today,” the statement said, going on to list Hearst Television’s stations in the 26 affected metro areas.
“Hearst and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience,” it said.
A Hearst spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.
