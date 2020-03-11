fb-pixel

2020 ELECTION

Mississippi Democratic Primary

7.92% Reporting

Joe Biden
Joe Biden

Joe Biden, 77 winner

81.4%24,092 votes

Former Vice President

Biden’s US Senate career stretches back to 1973. He ran for president in 1988 and again in 2008 before joining Barack Obama’s ticket.

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders

15.0%4,425 votes

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg

2.0%598 votes

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren

0.7%202 votes

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard

0.3%92 votes

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg

0.2%59 votes

Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang

0.1%41 votes

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar

0.1%40 votes

Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

0.1%35 votes

Deval Patrick

Deval Patrick

0.0%9 votes

Loading...