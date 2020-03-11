2020 ELECTION
Mississippi Democratic Primary
7.92% Reporting
Joe Biden, 77
81.4%24,092 votes
Former Vice President
Biden’s US Senate career stretches back to 1973. He ran for president in 1988 and again in 2008 before joining Barack Obama’s ticket.
Bernie Sanders
15.0%4,425 votes
Michael Bloomberg
2.0%598 votes
Elizabeth Warren
0.7%202 votes
Tulsi Gabbard
0.3%92 votes
Pete Buttigieg
0.2%59 votes
Andrew Yang
0.1%41 votes
Amy Klobuchar
0.1%40 votes
Tom Steyer
0.1%35 votes
Deval Patrick
0.0%9 votes
Source: AP
