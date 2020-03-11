2020 ELECTION
Missouri Democratic Primary
2.44% Reporting
Joe Biden, 77
49.5%21,076 votes
Former Vice President
Biden’s US Senate career stretches back to 1973. He ran for president in 1988 and again in 2008 before joining Barack Obama’s ticket.
Bernie Sanders
24.2%10,282 votes
Michael Bloomberg
12.1%5,147 votes
Elizabeth Warren
5.3%2,238 votes
Pete Buttigieg
3.3%1,400 votes
Amy Klobuchar
2.4%1,027 votes
Uncommitted
1.3%573 votes
Tulsi Gabbard
0.6%239 votes
Tom Steyer
0.3%123 votes
Cory Booker
0.2%88 votes
Andrew Yang
0.2%86 votes
Bill Haas
0.1%61 votes
Leonard Steinman
0.1%50 votes
Michael Bennet
0.1%44 votes
Velma Steinman
0.1%31 votes
John Delaney
0.1%27 votes
Steve Burke
0.0%17 votes
Julian Castro
0.0%17 votes
Marianne Williamson
0.0%16 votes
Henry Hewes
0.0%9 votes
Deval Patrick
0.0%9 votes
Roque De La Fuente III
0.0%8 votes
Robby Wells
0.0%7 votes
Source: AP
