2020 ELECTION

Missouri Democratic Primary

2.44% Reporting

Joe Biden
49.5%21,076 votes

Former Vice President

Biden’s US Senate career stretches back to 1973. He ran for president in 1988 and again in 2008 before joining Barack Obama’s ticket.

Bernie Sanders

24.2%10,282 votes

Michael Bloomberg

12.1%5,147 votes

Elizabeth Warren

5.3%2,238 votes

Pete Buttigieg

3.3%1,400 votes

Amy Klobuchar

2.4%1,027 votes

Uncommitted

1.3%573 votes

Tulsi Gabbard

0.6%239 votes

Tom Steyer

0.3%123 votes

Cory Booker

0.2%88 votes

Andrew Yang

0.2%86 votes

Bill Haas

0.1%61 votes

Leonard Steinman

0.1%50 votes

Michael Bennet

0.1%44 votes

Velma Steinman

0.1%31 votes

John Delaney

0.1%27 votes

Steve Burke

0.0%17 votes

Julian Castro

0.0%17 votes

Marianne Williamson

0.0%16 votes

Henry Hewes

0.0%9 votes

Deval Patrick

0.0%9 votes

Roque De La Fuente III

0.0%8 votes

Robby Wells

0.0%7 votes

Source: AP

