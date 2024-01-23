fb-pixelNew Hampshire Presidential Democratic primary election results 2024 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

2024 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary election results

See the latest election results from the Associated Press for the race for the 2024 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary. Plus, explore a map of the results along with a town-by-town breakdown of the vote and the number of precincts reporting.

Biden write-in
Boddie
Bukovinac
Cambridge
Cornejo
Greenstein
Koos
LaCava
Locke
Lozada
Lyons
Moroz
Nadeau
Other write-in
Palmer
Perez-Serrato
Phillips
Picard
Prince
Rist
Supreme
Unprocessed write-in
Vail
Williamson
Other

Source: AP

