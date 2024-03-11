fb-pixelMini crossword puzzles - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
A speedy crossword perfect for your commute

Tell us what you think

Take our survey, send general feedback to games@globe.com, and learn more about the new Globe Games section here.
More games

Crossword

The classic puzzle you know and love

Sudoku

Play easy, medium, or hard mode

Word Flower

How many words can you come up with?

Jigsaw

Piece together images by the Globe’s photo staff