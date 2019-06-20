Innovation of the Week

(illustration by liz noftle)

In a first, neuroscientists at the University of Glasgow have built 3D facial models based on information stored in the brain. Volunteers thought of a specific, familiar person. Then, they examined faces of similar people — same age, gender, or ethnicity — and identified differences. Using that information, researchers were able to identify the key components of visual identity — and generate computer images. The findings were published in the journal Nature Human Behavior last week, and may have applications in artificial intelligence and eyewitness testimony.