Tweets of the week: Google calendar down and Harvard rescinding Parkland student’s admission
Seeing a lot of parents-arranging-summer-camp-anguish and the thing I keep reading in all of these books = our society is still set up with the expectation that everyone has a stay-at-home wife— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) June 17, 2019
Google Calendar is down so here are your meetings for the day!!— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) June 18, 2019
- 10-minute meeting in which the host says “Just waiting for a couple more people to join before we start” for 8 minutes
- A Zoom link, but it’s the wrong link and you have to ask Karen for the new one
- Drinks
Yikes, Harvard revoked that Parkland student’s acceptance because of deeply racist language he used and he’s saying, “They’re judging me for something I did when I was sixteen!”— Jennifer de Guzman Strikes Again (@Jennifer_deG) June 17, 2019
That’s literally how university admissions work. They judge you by what you do when you’re sixteen.
"There's never been a time in the history of our country where somebody was so mistreated as I have been," Trump tells @GStephanopoulos— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 17, 2019
Bill Cosby, O.J. Simpson and Trump all tweeting on the same day.— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) June 17, 2019
Computer: end simulation.
Please.
I beg you.
Wowww just had to unfollow OJ. He’s funny on twitter but give him a google and you will NOT like him anymore— Caleb Synan (@calebsynan) June 17, 2019
Any member of the news media who quotes Trump’s insult names for candidates is delivering propaganda not news.— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 17, 2019
If the debate is “but are they REALLY concentration camps”, that’s a pretty good sign that they’re concentration camps.— hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) June 18, 2019
So like, I’m pretty sure that this friendly woman at Park Street was attempting to recruit me to a cult this past weekend???— betty felon (@bettyfelon) March 25, 2019
In hindsight, the biggest red flag was that she was a friendly person in Boston.— betty felon (@bettyfelon) March 25, 2019
no one:— Molly Mirhashem (@mollyshirreen) June 18, 2019
me: staring at screens for hours on end hasn’t helped with blah days in the past but might as well keep trying until we have a definitive answer
damn, my own petard. worst petard to get hoist by IMHO— PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) June 17, 2019
you'll probably be interested to learn that a petard is a small bomb used to breach walls & fortifications and not, as I'd assumed, some sort of antique wedgie machine— PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) June 17, 2019