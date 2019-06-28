Readers React: “A nation of 325 million cannot take them all in.”

Last week, novelist Juliet Grames wrote an open letter to her Trump-loving uncles on the occasion of her Italian-born great aunt’s death.

Grames argued, in deeply personal terms, that their beloved aunt was no different from the migrants arriving at the United States border now — hard-working, family-focused people.

Yes, she had a visa and they do not, Grames acknowledged. But the sort of visa she obtained — as an uneducated, manual laborer — is harder to come by now.