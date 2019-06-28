Big Number: ‘Middle Class Joe’ goes high class

Joe Biden has long referred to himself as “Middle Class Joe.” And for a time, it was a plausible nickname: He frequently ranked as the least wealthy member of the United States Senate. But then came a high-profile turn as vice president and, after he left the White House, lucrative book deals and lots of paid speaking engagements. Now, the Washington Post reports that Middle Class Joe is renting a 12,000-square-foot Georgian-style home in McLean, Virginia, with five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a gym and a sauna, for an estimated $20,000 per month. That’s on top of the 7,000-square-foot lakeside home he’s owned in Wilmington, Delaware for decades and the $2.7 million vacation home he recently purchased in Rehoboth Beach.

