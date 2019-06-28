Tweets of the Week: Student debt, Wayfair, and monologues
If leftistss want to forgive student debt shouldn’t they also propose giving back the money to everyone who worked hard and paid off their student loans.— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 25, 2019
child labor laws... seems like a good idea, but have you thought about how frustrated all the kids who already lost limbs in the mill will feel??— Sam Adler-Bell (@SamAdlerBell) June 25, 2019
guys, look. we can cure cancer but what about everyone who already died from it? idk seems uNfAiR~— S (@sssh_sstrn) June 26, 2019
Trump: "I grab them by the pussy"— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 24, 2019
women: "he grabbed us by the pussy"
media: "I guess we'll never know"
Why don't the Wayfair workers want children in the migrant camps to have beds? Do they want children to sleep on concrete floors? If the children are going to sleep in beds, somebody has to provide them. They won't appear by magic.— F. Allan Roth (@FAllanRoth1) June 25, 2019
I think the point is it’s a bit like selling striped pajamas to Auschwitz. Sure, they need something to wear, but how about we just don’t throw them in a camp with nothing? The point isn’t “no beds”. The point is “no camps.”— Deirdre Bell (@Deirdre223) June 26, 2019
A good squid fact is that their brains are shaped like donuts and their esophaguses go right through the hole— Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) June 25, 2019
anyone who thinks villain monologues are unrealistic has never seen a famous dude double down on twitter— scroll for initiative (@failnaut) June 24, 2018
you ever just fire off a buncha really mediocre tweets— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 25, 2019
you miss 100% of the tweets you don’t tweet so might as well tweet them all— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 25, 2019