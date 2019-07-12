Snapshot
Big Number: Bullfight
930 yards
Or a little more than nine football fields — that’s the length of the course for the famed Running of the Bulls, which takes place during the San Fermin fiesta in Pamplona, Spain. At least three people have been gored by the bulls so far this year, according to the Associated Press. The run generally lasts between two and six minutes, according to organizers.
During the annual festival, six bulls are released onto the barricaded and narrow streets in the morning, where daring festival-goers wait on Santo Domingo Street to race the animals to the bullpen at the Plaza de Toros. The cattle is then killed during afternoon bullfights, a final act animal advocates fiercely oppose.
Advertisement